Listen: From passkeys to digital trust with FIDO’s Andrew Shikiar

There’s a shift happening in identity and authentication. What was once a point-in-time affair – a check at onboarding, or at the door – has widened and deepened in scope, as the questions of who’s who, and who’s allowed to do what, become more complex.

Digital credentials present new opportunities and new questions, as do AI agents acting autonomously within enterprise ecosystems. Generative AI and deepfake technology have given fraudsters new superpowers.

What this all adds up to is a reimagining of what authentication and verification mean. Instead of a single check, identity is becoming a continuum – a layered and continuous process that covers all the possible attack surfaces for fraud.

It also means that priorities are changing. In this episode of The Biometric Update Podcast, Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CEO at the FIDO Alliance, talks about the organization’s new goals and projects, as the sector moves toward a continuous trust ecosystem. They include a wallet certification program aiming to provide a common baseline for credential issuance, management and presentation; and an expansion of resources for their foundational passkey program.

“‘If you build it, they will come’ – it’s a fallacy,” Shikiar says, on how to succeed in shepherding a major security paradigm shift. “You need to build it and make sure they come.”

This episode is essential listening for anyone interested in how identity is evolving, how digital credentials and wallets are central to the transformation, and how agentic AI changes the landscape, even as core principles remain constant.

Listen on: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:26:59

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | digital identity | digital trust | FIDO Alliance