Malaysia decides against acquiring ID, passport supplier Datasonic

Malaysia’s government will pursue ways to strengthen the safety and sovereignty of the country’s identity system without acquiring Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd, according to a statement from the National Security Council (MKN).

The statement responds to media reports last week suggesting that the government could purchase Datasonic, which makes its digital identity cards and biometric passports. The company is also building the Malaysian digital wallet, Salur, and an application for biometric identity verification using QR codes.

Datasonic parent NexG set its preliminary value at 7.5 billion Malaysian ringgit (approximately US$1.9 billion), which appears to have been a significant factor in dissuading the acquisition.

“The people’s identity is one of the country’s most important strategic assets,” MKN’s announcement says, according to a machine translation of the statement. Hence the government is prioritizing the security and sovereignty of the system. The actions it plans in that regard include legal, financial, governance and security frameworks, MKN says. Acquisitions, however, “must also provide the best value for every ringgit spend.”

NexG welcomed the decision in an official response reported by Bernama, saying it will continue to work with government bodies “to safeguard the security and sovereignty of Malaysia’s identity cards” and enhance their security features. The company’s previously stated strategic expansion plans will also continue.

Identity technology vendors emphasized at ID4Africa’s 2026 AGM earlier this year that public-private partnerships (PPPs) can support national sovereignty ambitions in developing countries building up their ID ecosystems. NexG invested MYR250 million ($15.4 million) in domestic high-security ID document production last year, while Malaysia’s government is investing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure.

Article Topics

acquisitions | biometric passport | Datasonic | digital ID | Malaysia | NexG Bhd