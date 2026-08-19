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MOSIP Decode 2026 invites students to solve digital ID infrastructure challenges

Hackathon offers cash prizes, internships and a chance to showcase winning projects at MOSIP Connect 2027
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  ID for All
MOSIP Decode 2026 invites students to solve digital ID infrastructure challenges
 

MOSIP Decode 2026 has been launched. The International Institute of Information Technology in Bangalore kicked off the countdown for the global virtual hackathon aimed at students.

The event invites participants to contribute to MOSIP’s open‑source platform, which underpins national digital ID systems in 31 countries across Asia Pacific, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The hackathon challenges students to solve technical problems such as automated conformance testing, interoperability sandboxes for verifiable credentials, native single sign‑on for mobile apps, and advanced face liveness detection for biometric authentication.

Prizes include a pool of US$5,000 and internships with MOSIP to refine and integrate solutions. There’s also the chance to showcase winning projects at MOSIP Connect 2027, an international gathering of representatives from more than 30 countries.

Organizers say the initiative is designed to give students practical experience while contributing to secure, scalable and citizen‑focused digital infrastructure.

Team registrations are open until September 14. There are weekly “Ask Me Anything” sessions scheduled to support participants. Submissions will be evaluated in November, with winners announced soon after. More information on MOSIP Decode 2026 can be found here.

Biometric Update recently released a 47-page report examining MOSIP’s architecture, governance model, ecosystem and real-world deployments, explaining why it has become a cornerstone of modern digital public infrastructure (DPI).

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