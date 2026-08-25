Mozambique picks Tablu Tech for digital trust infrastructure

The National Institute of Information Technologies (INTIC, IP) of Mozambique has held discussions with local technology partner Tablu Tech on modernizing the country’s Advanced Digital Signature system, part of a broader effort to strengthen trust in public and private sector digital transactions.

The two organizations are discussing the development of a platform called MoDi Sign, which is designed to expand the use of digital identity, advanced digital signatures and public key infrastructure (PKI) to create a more secure digital trust ecosystems, Tech Review Africa reports.

The initiative illustrates how Mozambique is building the trust layer of its digital public infrastructure (DPI), following a path taken by other countries that are extending digital identity into broader digital trust infrastructure supporting secure transactions and interoperable digital services.

A tender for this project was launched in May when the country’s digital transformation agency (ATDI) sought an eligible partner for the implementation of a National Mobile Digital Identity and Electronic Signature Infrastructure system.

Officials have highlighted the importance of the planned infrastructure, noting that it could make registration and operationalization of Mozambique’s Digital Certification System (DCS) safer, more accessible, and more efficient.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the DCS was signed with Brazil’s National Institute of Information Technology (ITI) in February, and includes credentialing, auditing, specialized training, and technical assistance for operating a Root Certification Authority. The DCS, which operates under the country’s Electronic Transactions Law and Digital Certification Regulation, is intended to establish the authenticity and integrity of digital signatures.

The General Manager of Tablu Tech, José Samo Gudo, is quoted as emphasizing how digital trust can drive government transformation and Mozambique’s digital economy, adding that it can also reduce integration effort for individual institutions, support interoperability between public and private services, and strengthen digital identity management and anti-fraud mechanisms.

Mozambique’s collaboration with a Brazil’s ITI for the DCS infrastructure demonstrates the importance of partnership in DPI development. Mozambique also has an MoU with Ethiopia to tap into the Horn of Africa country’s digital ID experience.

With Tablu Tech as a local partner, Mozambique is seeking to promote tech sovereignty through structure partnership with the private sector.

Article Topics

Africa | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | electronic-signature | Mozambique | Tablu Tech