Next Biometrics plans deeper OPEX cuts as fingerprint orders miss expectations

Next Biometrics has a plan to cut costs. Those go beyond the previously announced target of NOK 65 million (approximately US$7 million) in annual OPEX, to NOK 45 million ($4.8 million) by the end of this year.

The company’s quarterly report for Q2 2026 shows revenue fell to 2 million Norwegian kroner ($210,000) as order intake was “significantly lower than expected.”

Worse, the report includes restated numbers for the second quarter of 2025, to a slightly lower revenue of NOK 4.1 million ($440,000) and an increase of NOK 0.8 million ($86,000) in adjusted EBITDA loss to NOK 15 million ($1.6 million).

An NOK 13 million ($1.4 million) convertible loan agreement signed in July will keep the lights on through the end of September.

The company says its “Anywhere-on-Display” biometric technology development remains on pace.

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biometrics | financial results | Next Biometrics | stocks