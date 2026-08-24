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NIST taps Electrosoft to advance post-quantum digital identity

Contract covers post-quantum identity credentials, risk management and international interoperability standards
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
NIST taps Electrosoft to advance post-quantum digital identity
 

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded a recompete order to Electrosoft, to continue advancing the agency’s digital identity and access management program and prepare federal identity credentialing for post-quantum cryptography.

A release says the Identity and Access Management Technical Resource Development award “extends a relationship with NIST that dates back to 2001 and builds on nearly a decade of direct work within the Digital Identity Program itself.”

It includes work on implementation resources tied to Special Publication 800-63, updates to strengthen the Personal Identity Verification credentialing program against emerging quantum computing risks, and continued development of NIST’s digital identity risk management tools.

“Federal agencies are being asked to modernize identity and access management faster than ever, while preparing for a post-quantum future,” says Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft.

“Continuing our support for this program is both a privilege and a responsibility we don’t take lightly, especially knowing that our own team members have helped shape the standards NIST relies on today.”

The Electrosoft team will also support NIST’s work in international standards bodies to advance interoperability across federated identity systems.

The award also reflects several priorities now shaping federal identity policy: migration to post-quantum cryptography, zero trust architecture, lifecycle identity governance and defenses against AI-enabled identity fraud.

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