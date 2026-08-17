Pakistan’s NADRA rolls out homegrown QR-based ID cards

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is transforming itself into a digital trust guarantor through homegrown innovation as it supports the country’s ambitious digital transformation agenda and simplifies access to a wide range of public and private sector services.

Created more than 25 years ago, the body is evolving from an institution that offers digital ID credentials to one that enables trusted access to public and private sector services by leveraging local capacity and innovation.

Many years ago, NADRA successfully put in place a foundational digital ID system which has continued to be expanded and modernized. Coupled with sustained investment from the government, a lucrative business model, and expanding partnerships, it is increasingly shifting from issuing identity credentials to making those credentials useful across government, finance and the wider digital economy.

Innovation has been one of the powering engines of that shift. NADRA recently announced the launch of a chipless national ID card which has a secure QR code, Dunya News reports.

It is an indigenous invention as the new card, whose issuance went operational on August 14, is manufactured domestically by the National Security Printing Company (NSPC) in Karachi, according to NADRA’s technical and security specifications. The change replaces an imported microchip with a QR code that can be scanned and verified using an ordinary smartphone through the PakID mobile application, the report indicates. The federal government approved the issuance of the new card on February 23 when it approved amendments to the National Identity Card Rules 2002 and the Pakistan Origin Card Rules 2002 that introduced QR-based verification, stronger anti-fraud controls and greater biometric recognition into the country’s identity framework.

PakID surpassed 18 million downloads last month as the push for mobile-first digital ID in the country grows.

According to NADRA, the chipless card will initially replace standard national ID cards before being extended to additional identity documents and specialized card categories from January.

The move aims to strengthen technological self-reliance by eliminating imported microchips for its smart ID cards while improving practical identity verification.

The development is part of NADRA’s work to put in place a much broader digital ID ecosystem which includes a national digital ID, a PakID vault, verifiable credentials, a unified platform for ID verification services, QR code document verification and a consent-based data-sharing system, all intended to make life easier for citizens. The move also aligns with broader work on QR-based digital identity, including UNHCR’s exploration of biometric QR codes for low-cost, smartphone-based identity verification.

Ahead of the launch of the chipless ID, NADRA’s spokesperson had spoken about initiatives intended to make access to digital services easier. He cited a litany of services which are accessible in a secure and trustworthy manner through biometric authentication.

Pakistan’s digital transformation builds on years of foundational efforts which are now overseen by the Pakistan Digital Authority, a body created last year to steer the country towards the Digital Pakistan 2030 objectives.

The country is also moving to close its digital skills gap with the launch of digital skills courses by IT institutions across the country. The call was made recently by IT minister as the country seeks to enhance its digital workforce and better prepare the ground for a digital nation.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital ID infrastructure | Digital Pakistan | digital trust | identity management | NADRA | national ID | Pakistan | QR code