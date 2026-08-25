peaq integrates World ID to enable personhood verification by robots

Robots need proof-of-personhood too. They need to be able to verify POP, at least, and those running peaqOS can now use World ID to do so through a new integration.

Using World for proof of unique personhood also allows robots to avoid sharing any identity data through zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs).

PeaqOS is a platform peaq provides to enable machines to function as economic actors with layers for managing different types of assets and processes.

World ID is now available through robotic.sh, and allows robots and machines running peaqOS to handle machine identity with peaq DID (decentralized identifiers), discovery of the service and coordination of the verification process. A verifiable and auditable record of the result with redacted proof metadata is produced.

Peaq uses a delivery robot collecting and delivering medication, a one-per-person giveaway operated by a robot and a robot that can be rented without an account as examples of privacy-preserving verifications the integration supports.

The person proving their personhood to receive a delivery or free promotional item uses their World app, so long as they are one of the 18 million people who have deduplicated their iris biometrics at one of World’s Orbs so far.

The partnership aligns with a shift to target enterprise adoption, for which World raised $52.5 million in funding through a token sale in July.

Article Topics

identity verification | proof of personhood | robots | World App | World ID