Pindrop biometric authentication exempt from BIPA as core financial infrastructure

Pindrop is not a bank. But the voice biometrics provider is a financial institution, according to appellate court ruling that finalizes the dismissal of charges alleging the company violated Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The opinion from the federal Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit agrees with the 2023 ruling by a federal judge in Delaware, and sets a precedent. The prior ruling broke off a single claim against AWS from the larger suit, which involved several claims against Pindrop under BIPA.

But AWS and Pindrop were acting as service providers for financial institutions John Hancock, which used voice biometrics for customer verification and fraud prevention. BIPA relies on the definition of “financial institution” written into the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), under which Pindrop’s authentication services are subject to regulation. As such, the panel of judges ruled the company’s actions “fall squarely within” the exempted group.

The same opinion also affirms the dismissal of all charges except Amazon but one.

Biometric authentication recognized as core financial infrastructure

Pindrop Chief Legal Officer Clarissa Cerda argued in an article on the company’s website earlier this year that particularly in the age of AI, “authentication Is financial infrastructure,” and that “the Third Circuit’s decision reflects that reality.”

The lower court was basing its decision on an interpretation of GLBA that the appeals court referred to in its decision.

“The Federal Reserve Board determined by regulation that ‘authenticating the identity of persons conducting financial and nonfinancial transactions” is an “activity that . . . [is] so closely related to banking as to be a proper incident thereto.’”

In other words: “When Pindrop authenticates a voice for a financial transaction, that is not a technology service operating at the edge of financial services — the court confirmed it falls squarely within the federal framework governing financial activities,” says Cerda in the company announcement. “Pindrop operates under GLBA’s comprehensive privacy and security standards — the same standards our financial institution customers are bound by. For the compliance and legal teams at financial institutions making infrastructure decisions, that alignment is not incidental. That is the point. Our customers do not need to wonder what rules govern us. They already know — because they follow them too.”

Article Topics

biometric authentication | Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) | biometrics | financial services | lawsuits | Pindrop