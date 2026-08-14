Podcast: Deepfake fraud goes industrial as identity defenses evolve

Deepfake fraud is no longer experimental. Cheap AI tools, fraud-as-a-service platforms and injection attacks are transforming identity fraud into an industrial-scale business, forcing organizations to rethink how they establish trust online.

Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s Deepfake Fraud Detection Market 2026 forecasts more than 334 million deepfake fraud attempts annually by 2028 and 12.2 billion deepfake detection checks, as organizations increasingly adopt layered defenses that go beyond biometric verification.

In this episode, Jesus Aragon, CEO of Identy, explains how fraudsters are using deepfakes to attack identity verification systems and why injection attack detection has become critical.

You’ll also hear from Zohaib Ahmed, CEO of Resemble AI, about the latest deepfake threat trends, advances in detection technology and what organizations should expect as synthetic media becomes increasingly realistic.

Whether you’re responsible for digital identity, fraud prevention or cybersecurity, this conversation explores how the next generation of identity defenses is adapting to AI-powered attacks.

Listen to this episode at: Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Podbean

Runtime: 00:30:58

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | biometrics | deepfake detection | digital trust | Identy | Resemble AI