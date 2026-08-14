Precise Biometrics’ rights issue raises SEK 100M but tops out at 91%

Investors have picked up 91 percent of the rights issue Precise Biometrics announced last month hoping to raise 110 million Swedish kronor (roughly US$11.6 million) to pay for its integration with Fingerprint Cards.

The result is that Precise picks up SEK 100 million ($10.5 million) less transaction costs at the subscription price of SEK 0.82 ($0.086) per share.

Proceeds are also earmarked for the repayment of bridge financing and steps toward synergies, product development and commercial initiatives.

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biometrics | digital identity | financial results | Precise Biometrics | stocks