Precise counts biometric identity and access milestones as post-merger era begins

In the final full quarter before the merger of Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards was completed, Precise booked 14.7 million Swedish kronor (roughly US$1.5 million) in the latest quarter, down 29 percent from a year earlier. But behind the numbers are positive development in strategic growth areas and encouraging long-term demand for biometric identity and access control, the company says.

While Precise’s quarterly report for Q2, 2026 shows a widening operating and adjusted EBITDA loss, a series of milestones during and after the period have made the company stronger.

Precise’s palm biometrics have reached a new level of accuracy. BioMatch is now in the MOSIP marketplace. And the merger with FPC is complete.

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biometrics | financial results | Precise Biometrics | stocks