RightCrowd Pass unifies mobile, badge and biometric credential management

RightCrowd has launched RightCrowd Pass, a credential management platform that centralizes the issuance, administration and revocation of physical badges, mobile credentials and biometric access credentials through a single management layer.

The platform provides a centralized control layer for issuing, suspending and revoking credentials across integrated physical access systems, giving security teams a single view of each user’s access rights.

RightCrowd estimates replacing a lost physical badge takes an average of 12.2 minutes, excluding card production and shipping, while a mobile credential can be suspended or revoked in less than 60 seconds.

“We built RightCrowd Pass so mobile credentials never become a blind spot. They are part of the same access program from day one,” says Troy Johnston, vice president of credential technologies at RightCrowd.

These digital badges can be added to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet through a browser-based process. Organizations can also connect existing identity, security, or workplace systems to the platform through an API.

The consolidation occurs at the management level. RightCrowd Pass continues to depend on compatible physical access control systems, readers, mobile wallets, and biometric technologies to authenticate users.

Google’s corporate badge documentation notes that workplaces still require compatible NFC readers and support for the credential provider’s protocol.

Apple employee badges can also operate in Express Mode without unlocking the device, so a wallet credential does not necessarily require Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode when presented.

RightCrowd Pass centralizes credential administration without converting badges, wallet credentials, and biometric identifiers into a single common technical format. The company says it supports HID, Wavelynx, and LEGIC credential technologies.

RightCrowd describes biometric access as another credential type managed through Pass, but the platform manages the credential lifecycle rather than biometric authentication itself. Biometric templates continue to reside within the underlying biometric systems, and the company does not state whether it processes or stores biometric data directly.

Earlier partnerships demonstrate how biometric access can integrate with its PIAM software. The integration with Veridas allowed employees, contractors, and visitors to verify a government-issued document, complete facial verification, and enroll a facial vector.

RightCrowd Pass is available to new customers and organizations already using the company’s SmartAccess software.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | digital wallets | identity management | RightCrowd