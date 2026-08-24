FB pixel

Roblox makes enforceable promise to address remaining online safety concerns

Australia eSafety Commissioner notes first third-party audit requirement
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Roblox makes enforceable promise to address remaining online safety concerns
 

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Roblox to put in place “robust measures designed to protect children from grooming, sexual exploitation and abuse,” according to a release.

It marks the latest development in the ongoing engagement between the two parties over its online safety record. In February of 2026, Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells summoned executives from the social gaming platform to an “urgent meeting,” over concerning “reports of children being exposed to graphic and gratuitous user-generated content on the platform, including sexually explicit and suicidal material.”

Per eSafety’s release, testing earlier this year “identified gaps in Roblox’s safety systems which eSafety considered continued to put children at risk, including allowing contact between children and adult strangers.” Messaging functions allowed adults to send connection requests to kids without parental oversight, and kids’ profiles and biographies were visible to anyone on the platform, among other breaches of the law.

It now has three months to implement its proposed changes under the enforceable undertaking.

Roblox has always insisted that it is doing its utmost to keep the platform safe. Nonetheless, it has agreed to implement new safeguards that will prevent adults from contacting unknown children without parental consent, tighten privacy settings on children’s accounts, and engage an independent third-party auditor to assess the effectiveness of its safety measures, including the age estimation it sources from Persona.

“If they breach the undertaking, eSafety may apply to the Federal Court for an order directing Roblox to comply and any other order the Court considers appropriate.”

No marking your own homework for Roblox: Inman Grant

Julie Inman Grant – thus far the single most unshakeable figure in the age assurance regulatory sphere, and a primary catalyst for the current wave of social media legislation – says promises are only good if they’re kept.

“We have been engaging with Roblox for some time at senior levels about our concerns and the company has responded, making a number of improvements to its service,” she says. “Their executives clearly understand that verifiable safety measures are critical to their long-term viability and success.”

“Critically, the inclusion of third-party auditing ensures Roblox cannot mark their own homework, and there will be robust independent evaluation of these commitments. This is the first time such third-party auditing has been required under Australia’s Online Safety Act.”

“Holding Roblox to the binding safety improvements through this enforceable undertaking is a great example of how these systemic powers can deliver real and meaningful results.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

GEO donations coincide with expanding ICE detention and biometric monitoring contracts

A subsidiary of GEO Group, whose ICE business spans detention, biometric monitoring and location intelligence, gave more than $1.4 million…

 

Kenya turns to IN Groupe for national digital identity trust infrastructure

Kenya is exploring a national authentication platform with France’s IN Groupe as part of plans to build trusted digital identity…

 

NIST taps Electrosoft to advance post-quantum digital identity

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded a recompete order to Electrosoft, to continue advancing the agency’s…

 

Ofcom fines geoblocked porn site, signaling tougher age assurance enforcement

A moment of gratitude for the accidental comedy to be found in UK regulator Ofcom’s ongoing efforts to enforce the…

 

New Zealand joins global push for mandatory social media age checks

New Zealand is introducing legislation that would restrict social media for kids under the age of 16. According to the…

 

UK police widen live facial recognition deployments despite opposition

Live facial recognition deployments continue to expand across the UK, with police reporting arrests, missing-person recoveries and compliance monitoring from…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events