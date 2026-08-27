ROC wins first federal ABIS contract in push to anchor US biometrics, identity market

A new five-year federal contract valued at up to $5.1 million will see Colorado biometrics provider ROC deploy its automated biometric identification system (ABIS) for a major U.S. national security program. A release says the contract marks the company’s first federal ABIS deployment, expanding its product from biometric algorithms to full-platform identification systems.

The contract will see ROC provide its multimodal ROC ABIS platform, implementation services, and ongoing system support to the agency, the identity of which has not been disclosed. ROC CEO B. Scott Swann says the win “reflects initial evidence that our stated business objectives, specifically larger, longer-duration opportunities, are coming to fruition.”

“We’ve successfully secured our first beachhead ROC ABIS contract, a defining achievement for ROC, and a clear validation of our business strategy,” Swann says. “A highly sophisticated federal national security customer evaluated the market and selected ROC for its critical operational environment. This validates our ABIS strategy, broadens our addressable market, and demonstrates our ability to compete successfully against long-established platforms.”

Tech sovereignty underpins ROC philosophy, approach

ROC has actively positioned itself as a homegrown product that can help consolidate U.S. security infrastructure in the hands of U.S. companies, and Swann doubles down on that stance, suggesting the contract award “signals a transition in the government agency market, which has historically been powered by foreign-AI,” toward technology built in America.

Per the release, the federal contract includes $2.5 million in committed revenue and a total potential value of $5.1 million over five years, including exercise of applicable options. Future contract value remains subject to applicable funding, the exercise of options, and other contract terms.

Article Topics

ABIS - Automated Biometric Identification System | biometric identification | biometrics | multimodal biometrics | national security | procurement | U.S. Government