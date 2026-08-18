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Russia deepens Max’s role in national digital infrastructure

Free mobile data and a nationwide hackathon aim to accelerate adoption of state-backed digital ID super app
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Russia deepens Max’s role in national digital infrastructure
 

Russia is accelerating adoption of the state-backed Max digital ID super app by combining communications, public services and developer incentives designed to expand everyday use. Mobile operators will provide free data access, while a nationwide hackathon aims to expand the platform’s ecosystem of mini-apps.

Mobile operators forgo charging for data for Max

Russia’s four largest mobile operators, MTS, MegaFon, Beeline and T2, will zero-rate traffic on Max, allowing users to make calls, send messages and transfer files without consuming mobile data. The initiative, backed by the Ministry of Digital Development, is intended to drive wider use of the government-backed super-app.

The state-backed platform reached 120 million users in May. Combining messaging, digital identity, payments and government services with support for mini-apps, Max is widely viewed as Russia’s answer to China’s WeChat. Since its launch, the government’s strategy has been to make Max the default platform for communications, digital identity and public services.

Hackathon expands Max mini-app ecosystem

The government is also investing in Max’s application ecosystem. A nationwide student hackathon aims to encourage developers to build chatbots and mini-apps that will eventually become part of the platform, mirroring the ecosystem that helped drive adoption of WeChat in China.

The competition has expanded, with categories for developing chatbots and for messenger mini‑apps. The prize pool is five million rubles (US$58,800). Registration runs until September 13.

The student hackathon, organized by Max and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education with support from VK Education, RTU MIREA and Kazan Digital Week, is open to full‑time bachelor’s, specialist and master’s students. Teams will compete in five areas: public service access, education, leisure, smart city solutions and business tools.

Forty teams will reach the final, held on October 29 at Kazan Digital Week, where winners will receive cash prizes ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 rubles ($2,352—$5,880), and have their project built into Max.

Supported by social media platform VKontakte (VK), Max launched in 2025 as a government-endorsed alternative to major messaging services WhatsApp and Telegram (the latter of which shares founder Pavel Durev with VK).

Max must be pre-installed on every device sold in Russia. Access is limited to Russian citizens with domestic phone numbers and users from countries that Moscow deems friendly. In June, Apple pulled Max from its official App Store, citing compliance with sanctions regulations.​

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