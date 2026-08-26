Saudi Arabia Vision 2030 puts more focus on digital infrastructure

Saudi Arabia is increasingly positioning digital infrastructure, AI and trusted digital services at the center of Vision 2030 as the kingdom enters the second decade of its economic transformation strategy.

Washington D.C.–based think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), analyzed Vision 2030 as it marked a decade since it kicked off in 2016.

This year has also been a tumultuous one for the kingdom as the US–Iran conflict further validated its strategy, one that CSIS summarizes as “an exercise in national resilience” beyond the economic and social purview.

Saudi Arabia has advanced rapidly in digital governance, vying with the world’s best. It ranks second globally in the World Bank’s 2025 GovTech Maturity Index and sixth in the UN’s E‑Government Development Index. By mid‑2026, the kingdom offered citizens more than 4,600 digital services, 97 percent of all public services, streamlining licensing, taxation, customs and visa processes.

In 2025, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior reported more than 448 million electronic transactions processed through its Absher digital platform and app. The platform now serves over 32 million citizens and residents, and more than 1.8 million businesses; 417 million transactions came from individuals using Absher Individuals, while nearly 31 million were from businesses via Absher Business.

Geopolitically, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as what CSIS dubs a “platform state.” The country can leverage ports, pipelines, aviation, trade corridors and data centers to connect continents.

AI and digital infrastructure reshapes KSA’s vision

There is a shift in focus from physical infrastructure, as the kingdom halted construction of mega projects like The Line in Neom, and to digital infrastructure. AI was not on the cards in the original conception of Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia has embraced AI, recognizing its advantages in energy, land and investment capacity. However, CSIS stresses that success will depend on attracting talent, fostering innovation, building trusted global partnerships and navigating U.S.–China technological competition.

“The transformation underway in Saudi Arabia is not a technology upgrade,” an analysis from

The GCC Edge argues. “It is a permanent reassignment of economic weight from physical real estate to digital infrastructure, and the implications extend well beyond the Kingdom’s borders.”

AI is already having a substantial impact on digital transformation. Saudi National Bank and Saudi Awwal Bank have deployed localized large language models (LLMs) to automate compliance, risk assessments, customer service and credit underwriting. This shift has cut per‑transaction costs by 30–40 percent, according to a McKinsey report.

Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector Development Program, part of Vision 2030, is accelerating this transformation, aiming for 70 percent of transactions to be cashless within the kingdom.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology plans to attract $18 billion in investment to build 1.3 gigawatts of hyperscale data center capacity by 2030. Local operator center3 is routing global traffic through terrestrial networks across the Arabian Peninsula, reducing latency between Europe and Asia by bypassing contested maritime chokepoints.

This infrastructure underpins new digital trade agreements across the GCC, mandating localized data processing and cross‑border protection standards. Global cloud providers — Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure — have set up domestic regions in Saudi Arabia, enabling compliance with data residency laws while offering low‑latency services.

However, GCC institutions face rising cyber espionage and ransomware threats, with attackers exploiting cloud systems to infiltrate industrial control networks and payment gateways.

Article Topics

Absher | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | digital payments | Saudi Arabia | Vision 2030