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Scotland’s police inspector backs faster rollout of facial recognition, AI

Chief inspector says AI, facial recognition and drones can improve policing if deployed with strong oversight and public trust
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Scotland’s police inspector backs faster rollout of facial recognition, AI
 

Scotland’s chief inspector of constabulary is urging police to accelerate the adoption of technologies including live facial recognition, drones and AI, arguing they will be central to the next phase of policing reform.

In the HMICS Annual Report 2025-26, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Craig Naylor said technology should help police move beyond reactive enforcement toward preventative, intelligence-led policing, while emphasizing the need for safeguards and public trust.

Naylor argues that the future of policing lies in harnessing innovation. Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics, he said, can improve productivity, reduce administrative burdens and strengthen preventative approaches.

Naylor said in the report that police and law enforcement partners should exploit, with safeguards, operational technologies like drones and facial recognition to reduce risks from violent offenders, organized crime and high‑risk sex offenders. Used responsibly, he said, these systems can free skilled officers from repetitive tasks, improve forecasting and risk assessment, and support earlier intervention with vulnerable communities.

“The challenge for public sector leaders is not whether to adopt these technologies, but how quickly they can do so safely, ethically and effectively,” Naylor said in the report. He urged authorities to be ambitious in deploying innovation while preserving public trust through clear communication of safeguards and benefits.

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs echoed the message: “We have a duty to use new technologies to safeguard our communities. New technologies can offer transformative opportunities for modern policing, through supporting investigations and identification.”

“We want people to recognise both the value of new technologies and be confident that Police Scotland has the right governance and the right measures in place, and that consideration and implementation of new technologies reflects our commitment to human rights, ethical oversight, and transparency,” he continued.

The report positions Scotland’s police to move beyond containment of disorder toward proactive, tech‑enabled public safety. The UK’s Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner (BSCC) has backed a stronger role for Scotland’s biometrics watchdog, warning that the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner (SBC) currently has limited powers, capacity and resources that may “restrict effective oversight.”

One proposal under consideration would expand the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner’s authority to include public-space surveillance camera systems, including technologies such as live facial recognition (LFR), as governments reassess oversight of biometric surveillance and AI-enabled policing tools.

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