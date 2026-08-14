Self brings identity verification to universal basic compute initiative

As governments begin treating AI compute as a public resource, identity verification is becoming the mechanism for allocating it.

UNICEF Digital Inclusion, the Connect and Compute Foundation, and Self Labs have announced a collaboration to help governments in emerging markets deliver “Universal Basic Compute” – an allowance of AI capacity for citizens, schools, clinics and small businesses.

Per an email to Biometric Update, Self’s role in the project is to verify that each allowance reaches one real, eligible person, confirming proof of personhood (PoP) and eligibility by scanning a government-issued credential. No data is shared with UNICEF or any third party, and the process does not require any biometric hardware or new enrollment infrastructure. In education settings, Self’s age proofs gate age-appropriate AI tools without collecting any child data, in keeping with best practices on online child protection.

UNICEF’s Digital Inclusion team, meanwhile, contributes experience supporting governments with internet connectivity strategies, and the Connect and Compute Foundation operates the credits marketplace that channels digital infrastructure resources to local SME internet and compute providers who can distribute to underserved populations.

Digital equality gap already exists, is growing

Self CEO Rene Reinsberg says part of the goal is to close a digital inclusion gap that already exists, and is already widening. “Access to AI is critical for individual access to financial opportunities and for the economic development of all nations, especially developing economies,” Reinsberg says. According to the World Bank’s Digital Progress and Trends Report 2025, less than 5 percent of people in low income countries have basic digital skills – compared with two thirds in high-income countries. More than two billion globally people remain offline.

“The compute gap underneath it is even wider, with high-income countries holding 77 percent of global data center capacity and low-income countries less than 0.1 percent,” Reinsberg says. “Expanding access to AI compute can accelerate the development of economic activity, increasing access to information, unlocking new work opportunities, drastically increasing businesses’ efficiency and reducing operating costs.”

Efficiency is the key. “Developing economies are seeing their weakest average growth performance in three decades, and at the same time the impact of AI to unlock tremendous productivity increases for nearly all sectors – healthcare, justice, agriculture, and so on – is massive.” He notes that the World Bank report “frames it as AI letting these countries do in a decade what might otherwise take a century.”

Identity infrastructure for sovereign AI

What’s at stake is nothing less than the balance of global power, influence and equality. The collaboration makes an explicit link between digital inclusion and AI sovereignty – the ability for governments to offer AI on their own terms. If AI is to be a net human good, it cannot be owned and controlled by the same dozen or so men in Silicon Valley that set the blueprint for the current tech landscape.

Reinsberg says that “sovereignty is what makes access durable.”

“If a country’s citizens can only reach AI on terms set somewhere else, including who gets access, at what price, and in which languages, then that access can change or disappear without them having any say in it. Sovereign capacity means a government can set its own policy on who gets what, so that a rural school has a guaranteed allowance or a clinic gets priority.”

Self ensures this is possible without the risk of government surveillance. “Verifying that someone is a real, eligible person shouldn’t require a government to build a record of who used which AI tool,” he says.

Sovereign workspace supports collaboration

Self Labs recently launched its Sovereign workspace within its Self Enterprise dashboard. Reinsberg says it enables “a fully individualized approach, taking Self’s technology and our expertise from combined decades of working with non-profit organizations, governments, and enterprises to scale cutting-edge infrastructure.”

According to a press release, the tool lets governments and organizations “enforce verified-human access and eligibility policies for AI systems without ever collecting or storing personal data,” using zero-knowledge proofs.

“For UBC, allowances get allocated per person rather than per account so that organizations and governments could run a program without needing to build an internal database.”

The transformative power of AI is now considered a given, but the quality of that transformation remains an open question. The tech world has sold AI as a human upgrade, a tool that will give everyone with access the ability to improve their lives. If AI isn’t accessible, that promise disappears.

“AI as a technology is a great equalizer,” Reinsberg says. “But to actually benefit those that are finally getting the leg up they richly deserve, first these citizens need access.”

In related Self news, the company is partnering with BDG Agency to build sovereign AI in the Balkans, widening access to AI compute in North Macedonia. Per a post on X, distribution with Self’s verification unlocks compute shares for eligible residents, working to close the Macedonian-language model gap.

Article Topics

digital inclusion | identity verification | proof of personhood | Self Labs | tech sovereignty | UNICEF