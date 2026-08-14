Seon’s biometric IDV software certified for eIDAS 2.0, age verification in Germany

A double-certification announcement from U.S.-based Seon positions the company’s software to compete for share in Europe’s growing digital identity verification and age verification markets.

Seon’s identity verification solution has been certified to the Extended Level of Identity Proofing under ETSI 119 461. The solution features ID document verification with automated capture and NFC scanning or a combined optical check and fallback human review, face biometrics with passive liveness detection, deepfake and injection attack detection (IAD), and eID integration.

Extended LoIP is the higher of two levels specified under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation, which is also recognized in other legislation like the EU’s incoming AML requirements under AMLR.

AMLR mostly takes effect on July 10, 2027. EU member states are expected to launch government-issued EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallets by the end of the year under eIDAS 2.0.

The certification assessment also included consideration of ETSI EN 319 401 V3.1.1, which relates to operational and security requirements, according to the company announcement.

Seon’s identity verification software was also approved for age verification by Germany’s Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media (KJM).

“Our customers are building products that handle sensitive transactions, protect vulnerable users and operate under serious regulatory scrutiny,” says Seon CEO and Co-founder Tamas Kadar in the announcement. “The identity verification they rely on has to hold up. Earning eIDAS 2.0 certification and KJM approval validates that our platform is a risk and compliance foundation customers can build on with confidence.”

Article Topics

age verification | AML | biometrics | certification | digital ID | eIDAS | Germany | identity verification | SEON