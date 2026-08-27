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Seoul Labs combines digital identity with AI-driven credit scoring

SuperWallet HACS links decentralized identity, biometrics and alternative credit data to expand financial inclusion
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Seoul Labs combines digital identity with AI-driven credit scoring
 

Seoul Labs Inc. is building SuperWallet HACS, a mobile platform that combines verifiable digital identity with AI‑driven alternative credit scoring.

The system is aiming to help people excluded from formal finance due to lack of official identification or borrowing history.

The platform combines three identity models. Public DID connects to government records, Financial DID supports regulated KYC processes, and Self-Sovereign DID adds face biometrics, liveness detection, FIDO passkeys and community attestations for people outside government registries.

Verified identity data then feeds into Hybrid Alternative Credit Scoring (HACS). This analyzes financial and non‑financial activity across 30 factors to generate a score and risk profile.

Seoul Labs says the model can assess individuals without borrowing records by using telecom and utility payments, wallet activity and other digital patterns. “Without identity, it is difficult to build credit, and without credit, it is difficult to enter formal finance,” CEO Dohee Jang says.

“SuperWallet HACS is intended to connect identity issuance, data-based credit assessment and institution-verifiable evidence in one workflow, turning financially invisible people into verifiable customers.”

The company is piloting DID‑based student IDs and academic administration systems in Laos through a Korea International Cooperation Agency program.

In July, SuperWallet HACS received the CVC Innovation Award at the Global ImpactPreneur Demo Day hosted by the UNDP Seoul Policy Centre and Hyundai Motor Chung Mong‑Koo Foundation.

Seoul Labs has also applied to become a UNDP supplier and is seeking partnerships with multilateral development banks. The company plans to scale SuperWallet HACS as financial inclusion infrastructure for low‑cost smartphones and multilingual environments.

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