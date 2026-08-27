Singapore signals tougher age assurance rules for social media

Singapore’s prime minister has signaled his government’s willingness to put restraints on social media platforms, to control its use among minors, in a National Day rally address.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong addressed Singaporeans on the country’s annual National Day, which began with remarks on great power competition, the U.S. and China. That social media platforms were included in his speech was significant.

Speaking initially about the promises and potential pitfalls of AI, Wong segued into a segment on social media. “When social media first emerged, we saw its promise. It created new opportunities. It connected families and friends,” Wong said.

“But some of the downsides only became clear over time. Today, one in six young people aged 10 to 24 in Singapore show signs of problematic social media use,” citing figures from a 2023 study by the National Council of Social Service.

“[Children and teenagers] are more susceptible to social pressures and more easily hooked by features designed to keep them constantly engaged,” Wong continued.

The Singaporean leader said that while most social media platforms already set a minimum age of 13, enforcement is largely left to the platforms themselves. This enforcement can be spotty if it relies on users declaring their own ages.

“So, we will require the platforms to do more. Self-declaration is just not good enough. They will have to put in place robust and reliable checks. So that the minimum age is properly set and enforced, and our children are genuinely protected,” the prime minister said.

Additionally, the government is prioritizing making social media “safer by design” with Wong suggesting that features such endless scrolling would be cracked down on, due to their risks for younger users.

“So we will require stronger safeguards to be built in for young users. And if a platform wants to serve young users in Singapore, it must meet these requirements. If its safeguards remain inadequate, we will consider additional restrictions – including raising the minimum age for access to that platform beyond 13.”

According to The Straits Times, experts in Singapore do not recommend a blanket age-based ban for social media platforms, which have been implemented in Australia, Indonesia and coming into effect in Malaysia, among others. Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, is implementing wide changes following an $18 billion settlement in the U.S., but it remains to be seen if time limits and non-algorithmic options will be deployed beyond that jurisdiction.

Wong did not outline how social media companies should carry out strict age checks, but app stores in Singapore have already introduced measures to block users under 18 from downloading unsuitable apps. These checks can involve verifying government‑issued IDs or credit card details, scanning face biometrics, or analyzing online behavior patterns.

Prime Minister Wong’s full speech can be read and watched here.

Singaporeans support age verification, Jumio reports

Jumio’s 2026 Online Identity Study shows strong consumer support for protecting minors online but also reveals a trust gap around age verification. Eighty‑one percent of global consumers, and 84 percent in Singapore, believe access to age‑restricted content is harmful to minors.

Seventy‑five percent globally, and 81 percent in Singapore, say they are willing to verify their age online to block minors from adult platforms.

Responsibility is seen to rest mainly with parents, cited by 68 percent of respondents, followed by government agencies at 36 percent, individuals at 29 percent and tech marketplaces at 18 percent.

Eighty‑four percent in Singapore also support government regulation. Yet many remain wary of sharing personal data, with 36 percent saying they would avoid a platform if asked to provide it, while 46 percent would switch to a less secure service to avoid checks.

Seventy‑eight percent said they would be more comfortable if only proof of eligibility was required rather than full personal details. “There’s still a major trust gap around what happens to personal data during age verification,” says Joe Kaufmann, global head of privacy at Jumio.

“Stronger age assurance doesn’t necessarily mean collecting and permanently storing large amounts of sensitive data, but consumers need to understand what information is required and why.”

Consumers expressed interest in reusable identity solutions, with 65 percent globally and 70 percent in Singapore preferring to verify once and reuse that credential across platforms. The study highlights the distinction between age estimation, which uses AI to predict age, and age verification, which confirms eligibility with government‑issued ID and biometric checks.

“Age estimation may reduce friction in lower-risk situations, but when platforms require high assurance, especially where minors are involved, the strongest age assurance is a multi-layered approach using a government-issued ID and a selfie check to confirm the real person behind the credential,” Jumio CEO Mark Lorion says. “The focus now must be on delivering that assurance while minimizing the amount of data collected and stored.”

Jumio executives stressed that high‑risk environments require layered verification, but trust depends on transparency and responsible data handling.

Article Topics

age verification | Jumio | regulation | Singapore | social media