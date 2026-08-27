Socure acquires Fravity, raises $156M to bring agentic AI to fraud investigations

Socure, a leading AI-native trust infrastructure provider, has raised $156 million in strategic growth funding and acquired agentic AI platform Fravity, pushing its RiskOS platform beyond identity and fraud decisioning and deeper into the investigation work that follows a risk alert.

The transaction values Socure at $5.2 billion.

The investment, which includes primary capital and an employee tender offer, was led by Summit Partners, with participation from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Wells Fargo, Capital One, Docusign and others.

Socure says the investment will support its acquisition of Fravity as well as continued global expansion across more than 190 countries.

The two transactions are closely connected. Socure has spent the past several years expanding from identity verification into a broader identity, fraud and risk platform. Fravity adds another piece: AI agents capable of carrying out portions of the investigative work that still consumes significant analyst time after automated systems identify potential risk.

Socure is raising from a position of growth

The funding comes during a period of rapid expansion for Socure.

The company closed Q2 2026 with $364 million in total annual recurring revenue, representing 63 percent year-over-year growth, alongside 133 percent net dollar retention and 0.01 percent logo churn. It added 95 customers during the quarter, including Circle, Cox Automotive, MoneyLion and Login.gov.

Government has become particularly important. Socure and Xcelerate Solutions recently won a five-year, $163 million Login.gov identity-proofing contract covering identity verification, biometrics, fraud detection, behavioral analytics and digital intelligence.

International activity has also grown from almost nothing to a double-digit percentage of Socure’s overall network volume within two years.

The company is therefore raising capital from a position of growth to support a considerably broader ambition.

Summit Partners described identity as becoming a primary control point for trust in an AI-driven economy, pointing to Socure’s AI architecture, data advantage and enterprise and government deployments as reasons for the investment.

The problem Fravity solves

Fravity does not primarily provide another identity verification or fraud detection model. It focuses on what happens after systems produce alerts.

Fraud and compliance analysts frequently have to collect evidence from multiple systems, review transactions, conduct sanctions or adverse-media research, reconcile information, document their reasoning and determine whether a case should be approved, rejected or escalated.

Fravity uses specialized AI agents to automate portions of that work.

Its platform supports KYC investigations, business due diligence, transaction-monitoring alert assessment, sanctions and PEP screening, adverse-media research and other fraud and compliance workflows. Agentic Studio allows organizations to orchestrate more than 70 pre-built agents or create their own around internal policies and risk models, while Agentic Copilot can execute workflows and produce explainable, case-ready outputs.

The objective is not another risk score, but investigator-ready information that helps an analyst resolve a case.

Socure has been assembling the pieces

Fravity also fits a broader acquisition strategy.

Socure acquired Berbix for $70 million in 2023, strengthening document verification. Its $136 million acquisition of Effectiv in 2024 added fraud decisioning and orchestration capabilities that became a foundation for RiskOS. Qlarifi added real-time credit intelligence in 2025.

Fravity now adds agentic investigation.

Socure’s platform evolution increasingly follows a simple progression:

Verify → Detect → Decide → Investigate → Resolve

Socure has built much of the intelligence needed to identify risk. Fravity helps automate more of the work required between identifying that risk and resolving it.

Why Fravity is a strategic fit

The opportunity is significant because the cost of fraud does not end when an alert is generated.

Liminal reports that 53 percent of banks spend at least an hour reviewing each alert, while 37 percent manually review more than 40 percent of their alerts.

As fraud volumes increase, those economics become difficult to scale. Better detection can identify more suspicious activity, but it can also create more cases requiring investigation. Simply adding analysts as alert volumes increase is unlikely to be sustainable.

Fravity approaches this bottleneck by having agents collect and analyze information, investigate transactions and entities, and assemble findings for human review.

It reports that its technology can improve investigation accuracy twofold, reduce case-review time threefold and increase investigator productivity fivefold, although those figures are company-reported rather than independently validated.

There is also evidence that the combination already works in practice. Socure and Fravity share several enterprise customers running both platforms together in production. Socure says Fravity deployments have reduced cost per case by 80 percent, accelerated case resolution fivefold and reduced false positives by as much as 70 percent.

That makes the acquisition relatively complementary: Socure provides the intelligence used to identify risk; Fravity helps make the human-intensive process of investigating and resolving that risk faster, more accurate and less expensive.

The broader industry implication

Socure’s funding and Fravity acquisition point to a broader shift in identity and fraud infrastructure.

AI is increasing the scale and sophistication of fraud, while defensive systems are producing more signals and alerts. But those systems remain probabilistic. False positives, novel attacks and ambiguous cases mean some transactions will continue to require human review.

The opportunity for agentic AI is therefore not necessarily to remove humans, but to make that review layer faster and more scalable. Agents can gather evidence, investigate entities and transactions, apply policies and prepare cases, allowing analysts to concentrate on judgment and exceptions.

That could introduce a new competitive dimension for identity and fraud platforms. Buyers will continue to care about detection accuracy and false-positive rates, but increasingly they may also ask: How many cases require manual review? How long does each review take? What does it cost? And how effectively can AI reduce that workload?

The industry has spent years improving its ability to detect risk. Socure’s acquisition of Fravity suggests the next opportunity may be improving how quickly, accurately and economically organizations can resolve the risk that automation cannot.

Article Topics

acquisitions | AI agents | biometrics | digital identity | fraud prevention | Fravity | identity orchestration | investment | Socure