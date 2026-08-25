Somalia pushes for stronger adoption of eAqoonsi digital ID app

Somalia’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has made a fresh call on citizens to continue adopting the eAqoonsi digital ID app in order to get easier access to public and private services.

The app, which is available on Google Play and Apple app store, was launched last year as part of efforts by the ID authority to expand access to the country’s national digital ID.

The mobile application, labeled by authorities as “a modern, secure, and efficient alternative to the physical national ID card,” allows citizens to carry their national ID digitally on a smartphone, and provides a digital credential with the same legal validity as the physical card. It already has more than 50,000 downloads.

In a recent post on X, NIRA re-emphasized the importance of the app, stating: “The eAqoonsi App makes it easy for you to download your digital national ID. Legally, it is equivalent to the physical ID itself.”

In April, there were concerns that the eAqoonsi digital ID app was not inclusive enough. Many users complained not being able to access their IDs via the app due to challenges such as poor connectivity and digital illiteracy.

Somalia has, since 2023, been implementing a World Bank-funded biometric national ID project which aims to strengthen the country’s legal identification system and revolutionize the way citizens get public and private sector services delivered to them.

Efforts in the last three years, led by NIRA, have yielded some fruits with more than one million digital IDs already issued as of November last year. Speaking at the country’s national ID conference held that month, the representative of the UNDP in the country Lionel Laurens described the ID system as a “cornerstone of state-building.” He praised the government’s commitment and South-South cooperation which, he said, has forged the country’s legal identity journey.

Somalia has set an ambitious target of issuing at least 15 million digital IDs by 2029 as the government hopes to mature its digital public infrastructure implementation. Authorities say the country also needs an estimated $125 million to be able to fully implement the program.

Article Topics

digital ID | eAqoonsi app | government services | mobile app | National Identification and Registration Authority of Uganda (NIRA) | Somalia