South Africa targets September digital ID readiness under MyMzansi roadmap

South Africa says it intends to achieve full regulatory readiness for its planned national digital ID and continue the development of the prototype by next month. This as the government hopes to finalize several projects under the MyMzansi digital public infrastructure (DPI) roadmap currently under implementation.

These planned activities are part of ongoing government reforms under Operation Vulindlela, a government program unveiled in 2020 and designed to advance inclusive growth and enhance the overall capability of the state to deliver essential services.

A report detailing progress across different reform areas for the 2026/2027 fiscal year was released recently by South Africa’s National Treasury in collaboration with the Presidency.

According to the report, 80 percent of earmarked reform activities in the DPI area are considered on track and 20 percent categorized as completed with no further work needed. It mentions success with the MyMzansi platform which has reached a production-ready pilot phase, as well as progress in consultations regarding the national digital ID project and evolution in the issuance of Smart IDs thanks to an expanding bank partnership.

It also cites the establishment of the digital matric certificate as the first practical use case for the MyMzansi platform; the launch of the MzansiXchange data interoperability pilot; the conceptual design of the digital payment modernization platform, and progress in the modernization of the Gov.za digital government portal.

To build on this progress, the Treasury report indicates that the government is looking at September to finalize the controlled environment and make the MyMzansi platform ready for scaling; implement the shared Gov.za platform and design system with the first participating government departments; integrate and test the Umalusi digital matric school certificate credential at scale including issuance and verification; and commence the testing of updated interoperability and architecture standards for priority digital initiatives.

By November, the plan is to move ahead with developing and testing digital payment credentials, wallet capabilities, and trust framework for government use cases. Meanwhile, March 2027 is the estimated deadline for the launch of citizen-facing use cases in the Department of Justice (digitizing Master’s Office services), modernizing police stations, and carrying out verified credentials testing in the transport ecosystem.

The MyMzansi DPI roadmap is a digital transformation strategy designed by the South African government to streamline public service delivery. The Digital ID program is a key component of the roadmap, but its rollout is actually behind schedule. It was earlier previewed for nationwide rollout by April last year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a State of the Nation address in February that the project would be launched before this year runs out, but it remains to be seen if that will come true.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital public infrastructure | MyMzansi | South Africa