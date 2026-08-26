FB pixel

Study finds South Korea’s DPI aid boosts exports and investment

Research suggests Korea's DPI assistance lowers trade barriers while advancing its own commercial interests
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Study finds South Korea’s DPI aid boosts exports and investment
 

South Korea’s overseas development assistance (ODA) in digital public infrastructure (DPI) is the focus of an intriguing study.

The research uses its own methodology to highlight how the country’s aid, in this specific direction, is not only helping partner countries modernize their administrative systems but also advancing Korea’s own commercial interests.

The study tracks how Korea has used concessional loans through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) to export its digital government platforms, such as UNI‑PASS for customs and KONEPS for procurement.

Recipient countries adopt not just the software but also the administrative procedures and certification standards embedded in these systems, creating deep institutional transfer.

The commercial impact is measurable, according to the study. A one percent increase in Korean DPI aid is linked to a 0.44 percent rise in exports to the recipient country within one to two years, alongside growth in foreign direct investment.

The effect is strongest in countries with robust internet penetration and logistics capacity. Researchers note that DPI lowers transaction costs, such as verifying identities, clearing customs and processing payments, much as roads and ports reduce physical transport costs.

But the benefits are asymmetric — Korean firms gain easier access to foreign markets but the aid does not automatically generate new exportable products for recipient countries.

The findings suggest Korea’s model of digital infrastructure assistance could reshape how donor countries align aid with trade and investment goals. Authored by Seungwoo Yoo, Sojeong Lee and Soomin Park, the research is published by the Seoul Policy Centre at UNDP.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ASEAN’s DEFA sets stage for regional digital identity interoperability

ASEAN’s landmark Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) is moving toward implementation, setting the stage for interoperable digital identity, digital trade…

 

Meta agrees to enhanced age assurance in $18B settlement in social media harms case

Meta has agreed to pay U.S. states up to $18 billion, settling a major California court case over the risks…

 

Nigeria to link standardized physical addresses to digital IDs under new framework

Nigeria’s federal government is planning to standardize people’s physical addresses and link them to their digital identities through a new…

 

Japan merges My Number apps into unified digital identity platform

Japan’s Digital Agency has launched the My Number App (Myna App), a portal for government services and identity verification. The…

 

Financial institutions turn identity signals into continuous trust

Financial institutions are increasingly treating onboarding, authentication, fraud detection and payments as parts of a single identity lifecycle. Rather than…

 

Arizona launches digital birth credential for DMV identity verification

Arizona has become the first U.S. state to let residents present a verified digital birth credential from a smartphone during…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events