Study finds South Korea’s DPI aid boosts exports and investment

South Korea’s overseas development assistance (ODA) in digital public infrastructure (DPI) is the focus of an intriguing study.

The research uses its own methodology to highlight how the country’s aid, in this specific direction, is not only helping partner countries modernize their administrative systems but also advancing Korea’s own commercial interests.

The study tracks how Korea has used concessional loans through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) to export its digital government platforms, such as UNI‑PASS for customs and KONEPS for procurement.

Recipient countries adopt not just the software but also the administrative procedures and certification standards embedded in these systems, creating deep institutional transfer.

The commercial impact is measurable, according to the study. A one percent increase in Korean DPI aid is linked to a 0.44 percent rise in exports to the recipient country within one to two years, alongside growth in foreign direct investment.

The effect is strongest in countries with robust internet penetration and logistics capacity. Researchers note that DPI lowers transaction costs, such as verifying identities, clearing customs and processing payments, much as roads and ports reduce physical transport costs.

But the benefits are asymmetric — Korean firms gain easier access to foreign markets but the aid does not automatically generate new exportable products for recipient countries.

The findings suggest Korea’s model of digital infrastructure assistance could reshape how donor countries align aid with trade and investment goals. Authored by Seungwoo Yoo, Sojeong Lee and Soomin Park, the research is published by the Seoul Policy Centre at UNDP.

Article Topics

digital government | digital public infrastructure | South Korea | UNDP