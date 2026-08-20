Sudan integrates SudaPass digital ID with banking sector for eKYC

Sudan has announced that it is integrating its SudaPass national digital ID with the banking sector for digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) as it seeks to make it the trust layer of its financial sector.

The announcement was made recently by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Communications which said it is working closely with the Central Bank of Sudan and other banking sector stakeholders to finalize the integration, local outlet Sudan Horizon reports.

Banks will begin implementing the measure once the necessary processes have been completed, making it possible for customers to verify their identities and update required banking information without the need for any physical visits to bank branches.

The integration means that banks can rely on the national digital identity system to verify customers and fulfil identity-related requirements digitally. Authorities, however, say each bank will have to roll out the integration infrastructure based on their readiness.

SudaPass was launched on May 21 after several months of preparations overseen by the Sudanese Cybersecurity Authority which was launched in January. In February, the ministry said the launch was imminent as efforts were being multiplied then to establish what it said would be a unified ID system that would allow access to dozens of services and also support the war-torn country’s socio-economic recovery efforts.

Its launch was preceded by the unveiling in March of a national root key for the country’s public-key infrastructure (PKI), an important underlying component of digital authentication and trust.

The launch of SudaPass is one major step forward by Sudan in the implementation of its digital public infrastructure ecosystem. It is an important aspect of its interoperable digital infrastructure efforts which also include the ongoing development of the Baldna national data exchange platform. The government has also been pursuing digital payment infrastructure and financial sector connectivity infrastructure development.

Sudanese authorities are also hoping the integration can help make the SudaPass a reusable trust layer which enables access to a wide range of services. The idea is in line with the growing trend where foundational digital ID is moving from an identification service into a reusable trust layer for sectoral services.

This suggests that the next stage of digital ID for countries is not simply just issuing more digital IDs. It is getting other systems to trust and reuse them with the broader goal of facilitating access to a wide array of services, and supporting efforts toward digital sovereignty.

According to Dr Mohamed Awad, SudaPass has the potential to serve not only as a technology tool to enable access to services, but as a socio-economic project whose success will determine Sudan’s ability to enter the global digital economy on its own terms by strengthening its digital sovereignty. Awad describes SudaPass digital ID as a “sovereignty gateway” for Sudan to assert control over its digital future, protect the personal data of citizens, and build a modern state despite the current economic and humanitarian crises.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | identity verification | KYC | national ID | Sudan | SudaPass