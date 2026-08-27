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Swiss biometric IDs set to replace older cards for EU travel

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Swiss biometric IDs set to replace older cards for EU travel
 

Switzerland will start issuing biometric identity cards on November 2 after the Federal Council approved an ordinance change. The new cards will carry a chip storing a facial image and two fingerprints, like the biometric passport.

The government said the upgrade will improve protection against misuse and secure Swiss citizens’ ability to travel freely in the EU, which since 2021 has required biometric ID cards.

Existing non‑biometric cards remain valid until they expire. For renewals or first‑time applications, the biometric version is recommended for those planning EU travel. The non‑biometric cards remain sufficient for domestic use.

Biometric IDs will be issued only by cantonal authorities and Swiss diplomatic missions abroad, reports Swissinfo.ch. Non‑biometric cards will continue to be available from local offices in some cantons.

The Federal Council underlined that the biometric card should not be confused with the electronic identity credential, e‑ID, which is used for online verification but is not a travel document.

The Swiss government is going for a slower approach with its national digital ID. The Federal Office of Justice (FOJ) has said additions are being made to ensure the highest security and data protection standards for the e-ID, favoring a secure and solid trust infrastructure over speed.

The delayed launch means rollout of the e-ID is now expected in the first half of 2027. The government has explicitly cited AI and deepfake challenges as reasons for the delay.

Swiss citizens voted in a narrow referendum last year to approve the digital ID plan which had strong rejection from some politicians and rights advocates. In April, the country’s Supreme Court ruled against an appeal for the referendum results to be overturned.

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