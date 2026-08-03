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UK’s OfDIA considering supplemental DVS code for age assurance

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
UK’s OfDIA considering supplemental DVS code for age assurance
 

The UK is considering setting a new, dedicated set of rules for age assurance as digital verification services expand to further use cases including alcohol sales. The dedicated rules could take the form of a supplementary code for digital age verification, the annual report from the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes says.

“As part of this, OfDIA is planning to explore options for enabling children to prove their age online in a safe and privacy preserving way. OfDIA will continue to support wider government work to enable the use of registered DVS for age verification and other high-value use cases in regulated sectors.”

OfDIA’s Annual Report 2026, published in mid-July, commits to more collaboration with technology providers certified under the Digital Verification Services (DVS) Trust Framework. The list of DVS providers is now up to 46 organizations.

The total digital identity sector in the UK, including e-signatures and other trust services, generated just over 2 billion pounds (roughly US$2.7 billion) in revenue in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to the report. OfDIA counts 275 firms in the UK providing these services.

UK lawyer and digital identity expert Richard Oliphant says in a LinkedIn post this broader definition of digital identity services reflects the limitations of OfDIA’s focus on DVS to the exclusion of the trust services governed by UK eIDAS.

“OfDIA’s policymaking must ensure that the promotion of DVS is complementary to, and not in conflict with, the UK eIDAS Regulations,” he says. “All the more so now that HM Land Registry has said its strategic aim is full adoption of qualified electronic signatures from QTSPs.”

Oliphant says the pending launch of the Information Gateway will be “the true measure of OfDIA’s effectiveness.”

OfDIA’s to-do list also includes issuing the “UK CertifID” trust mark, developing a machine-readable DVS register and bringing more certification assessment bodies (CABs) into the ecosystem.

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