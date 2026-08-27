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Vietnam and Singapore forge deeper ties based on digital identity, mutual opportunity

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Vietnam and Singapore forge deeper ties based on digital identity, mutual opportunity
 

Digital identity is deepening ties between Vietnam and Singapore. The leading digital identity system in Southeast Asia and one of the region’s fastest-growing economies are cooperating ever more closely.

Vietnam Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan said connecting Vietnam’s VNeID national digital identity system with Singapore’s Singpass reflects a strategic vision for deeper integration.

Speaking at the first Vietnam—Singapore Strategic Dialogue in Singapore, Vu Hai Quan said the future lies in science, technology, innovation and talent development. He outlined three breakthroughs to drive cooperation.

These are transforming the preexisting Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) into a technology ecosystem with R&D centers and “living labs,” another would be building a “triple helix” model linking governments, universities and industry.

The other breakthrough is jointly leading digital transformation, including integration of national ID systems. The minister emphasized that Vietnam seeks to move from technology transfer to co‑creation, and from workforce training to joint talent development.

He said Singapore’s strengths in research, governance and connectivity complement Vietnam’s large market and young workforce. As a concrete step, Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Singaporean partners will launch a capacity‑building program this October for leaders of 34 official science and technology departments.

In other words, it seems Vietnam is making overtures to Singapore, which it recognizes for its talent base and technology, while it has a young and ambitious population eager to collaborate and find opportunity. A country of over 106 million, Vietnam has a rapidly expanding digital economy and a market that could overtake Thailand’s.

Vu Hai Quan said success should be measured not only in economic terms but in co‑developed technologies, jointly commercialized products and nurtured talent, and that this would define a true comprehensive strategic partnership in the technology era.

Establishing interoperability between VNeID and the electronic identity systems of Singapore, and other ASEAN states, is a priority for the Vietnamese government. It would enable cross‑border digital services and smoother regional transactions. Domestically, authorities will expand the range of public and business services available through VNeID.

On a wider scale, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is rolling out a region-wide digital business identity system aimed at transforming cross-border trade, strengthening trust for companies and accelerating the 11-member association’s regional digital economy.

The landmark Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), with ASEAN members concluding negotiations in May, is now heading toward implementation. Observers say what happens next will be crucial for the agreement to realize interoperable digital identity, digital trade and trusted cross-border services.

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