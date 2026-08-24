Vietnam drafts new law to strengthen electronic identification

Vietnam is laying the legal foundations to cover a host of new assets under electronic ID and to support cross-border transactions. Vietnam’s Ministry of Justice has published the latest draft of the Electronic Identification and Authentication Law.

The draft aims to establish a unified legal framework for e-ID activities, safeguarding data sovereignty, protecting personal information and preventing identity forgery and fraud, reports VnEconomy.

The draft sets out strict prohibitions against forgery, impersonation or unauthorized use of e-IDs. It also outlines mandatory identification for high‑risk entities, while allowing voluntary identification for lower‑risk activities.

The law builds on Decree 69/2024/ND‑CP, which laid the foundation for Vietnam’s eID system, and seeks to upgrade that framework into a full law to ensure long‑term stability and consistency. Electronic identification has already transformed administrative procedures, with more than 235 million authentications recorded by April 2026 and over 92 million subscribers synchronized with the national population database.

Foreign investors would be able to use recognized electronic identities and certificates without requiring a national ID account, under a proposed temporary identification mechanism.

International models have influenced the draft. South Korea mandates identification for asset flows, including cryptocurrencies, while the EU has introduced digital product passports and multi‑purpose EUDI wallets. Vietnam’s proposal echoes these international trends, aiming to give each entity a unique, verifiable electronic identity.

The draft proposes expanding identification beyond individuals and organizations to cover goods, vehicles, digital assets, applications, and even locations, in a sign of Vietnam’s growing weave of digital transactions.

The Ministry of Public Security argues that a broader scope is necessary to support smart city development, digital service platforms and international integration. Goals for 2029‑2035 include standardizing IoT traffic data and equipping half of Vietnam’s major highways with sensor infrastructure.

Article Topics

cross border identity verification | digital ID | e-ID | legislation | Vietnam | VNeID