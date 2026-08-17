Vietnam extends VNeID beyond people to assets, land and transactions

Vietnam is rapidly expanding VNeID from a digital identity app into the trust infrastructure for its digital economy, with new rules extending electronic identities to foreigners, organizations, land records and eventually assets, transactions and other entities.

Foreign nationals, agencies and organizations

Foreign nationals legally residing in Vietnam can now obtain electronic identity accounts, while Vietnamese citizens aged six and above with valid identity cards may obtain Level 1 or Level 2 accounts, while younger children can access Level 1 accounts. Agencies and organizations registered in Vietnam are also eligible.

The decree updates principles to remove duplicate paperwork when data is already integrated, and broadens the range of documents that can be stored in the national ID app. This includes 66 types for individuals – such as birth certificates, passports, visas, and driving licenses – and 140 types for organizations, including business licenses and export‑import permits. The decree takes effect September 28.

Assets and transactions

Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security is drafting a sweeping Law on Electronic Identification and Authentication that would expand digital identity beyond people and organizations to physical objects, intangible assets and data, events and transactions, and locations, positioning identity as the trust layer for much of Vietnam’s digital economy.

It proposes national and autonomous identification codes, with state agencies handling sensitive entities and enterprises allowed to provide services under public‑private models. Identities would be integrated into the VNeID ecosystem, enabling citizens to manage assets, access services, and receive official notifications. A chronological tracking mechanism would authenticate financial transactions and online activity, with results recognized as legal evidence to help authorities investigate and prevent cybercrime.

Land records

Vietnam is also moving to assign every land parcel a unique digital ID as it shifts from paper “red books” to data‑based management integrated with VNeID. The system has been piloted in Thanh Hoa Province as it standardizes and cleans parcel records, enabling electronic land‑use certificates and reducing paperwork.

Authorities aim to complete nationwide integration by 2027, allowing citizens to access land information directly via VNeID. The initiative is designed to improve transparency, prevent forgery, cut administrative burdens, and link land data with population and other national databases. This would create a foundational layer for Vietnam’s digital economy.

The decree, draft legislation and land digitization program show Vietnam evolving VNeID from a citizen identity application into a national digital trust platform. Identity is becoming the layer connecting people, businesses, property, payments and public services, positioning VNeID as foundational infrastructure for Vietnam’s digital economy.

Article Topics

digital government | digital identity | e-ID | identity management | Vietnam | VNeID