Vietnam’s digital ID push accelerates across airports, immigration and government

Vietnam is accelerating its national digital identity programme through new legislation, expanded e-ID access for foreign residents and wider deployment of biometric passenger processing.

First national digital architecture framework

The country has strengthened the legal framework for its national digital transformation programme following the Law on Digital Transformation coming into force on July 1.

The Ministry of Science and Technology said at its monthly press briefing on July 31 that July was a turning point with new policies, strategies and technical standards introduced to support nationwide implementation.

Key measures include regulations guiding the law’s rollout and a national digital transformation strategy for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045. Vietnam also released its first national digital architecture framework, setting out how digital systems across government should be built and connected.

A list of 79 shared national digital platforms was published to improve interoperability and reduce duplicated investment. These include the National Public Service Portal, the VNeID digital identity platform, the National Data Exchange Platform, the National Data Portal, a national blockchain platform and a national virtual assistant.

The ministry has issued criteria to assess whether administrative procedures are ready to be deployed on its centralized processing system. The criteria focus on standardizing processes, digitizing dossiers, managing data, enabling interoperability, supporting online payments and digital signatures, and ensuring information security. Officials say this will help expand fully online public services.

The Government has also launched a 100‑working‑day action plan running from July 11 to November 30 to remove obstacles slowing digital transformation, improve coordination and speed up delayed projects. Deputy Minister Bui Hoang Phuong said the ministry will prioritize the action plan in the coming months to address bottlenecks and ensure digital transformation delivers practical benefits for citizens, businesses and public administration.

Public services access for foreign residents

Vietnam’s ongoing digital transformation is being felt by its foreign residents who are using e-ID to gain access to faster and more transparent public services.

Authorities have processed 84,831 applications, with Korean, Chinese and Japanese nationals forming the largest groups, since July 2025.

Under new regulations, foreign nationals holding valid temporary or permanent residence cards can register for level 2 digital identity accounts through immigration offices, where biometric information is collected to enable digital authentication.

Immigration officials say level‑2 e‑ID accounts allow foreign residents to verify their identity biometrically. This allows for selected procedures to be completed online, and to access services such as banking, healthcare and insurance without repeatedly presenting passports or residence cards.

However, language support remains limited, and foreign workers in industrial parks often struggle to find time for registration. Differences in policy interpretation across agencies can also slow procedures. A Korean national cited overlapping requirements for hiring foreign principals as one example, reports Vietnam Plus.

Biometrics eases airport peak period

Noi Bai International Airport is expanding its use of biometric technology as passenger numbers surge during the summer peak, with new systems now handling several thousand travellers each day.

Airport data shows the biometric kiosks are processing between 3,000 and 4,000 passengers daily. After check‑in a further 8,000 to 10,000 travellers move through automated security lanes and boarding gates using face biometrics, reducing queues and shortening processing times.

To handle rising demand Noi Bai has installed four additional biometric kiosks in Hall E of Terminal 1, bringing the total to 12 across Halls A, B and E. The airport has also increased on‑site support, with ground staff and volunteers remaining on duty through the end of August, to help passengers unfamiliar with the new procedures. Staff are prioritizing assistance for elderly travellers and those less comfortable with technology.

Airport representatives say the biometric system is improving service quality and speeding up the check‑in process. However, it is not yet available to all passengers. Foreign nationals, travellers who rely solely on the VNeID app without carrying a chip‑embedded ID card, and families or groups with children under 16 must continue using traditional check‑in counters and standard security lanes.

Authorities advise passengers aged 16 and above with chip‑embedded national ID cards to use the biometric kiosks to reduce waiting times and ease congestion. The airport expects usage to continue rising as more travellers become familiar with the system.

Vietnam is also weighing a significant expansion of state‑managed digital identity. A new proposal from the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) would assign electronic identities not only to people and organizations but also to physical assets, digital property and everyday transactions.

Article Topics

airport biometrics | digital government | digital ID | government services | identity assurance | legislation | Vietnam | VNeID