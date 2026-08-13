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Worldline, Lissi launch managed hub for European digital identity wallets

Managed service aims to give banks a single connection to European Digital Identity Wallets ahead of eIDAS 2.0 compliance deadlines
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Worldline, Lissi launch managed hub for European digital identity wallets
 

Payment technology company Worldline and German digital identity provider Lissi have launched the Worldline Digital Identity Hub, a joint managed service designed to give banks a single integration point for all European wallets, addressing one of the biggest technical challenges created by eIDAS 2.0.

The collaboration combines Lissi’s experience in digital identity and banking onboarding with Worldline’s payments, fraud prevention and authentication infrastructure.

“By combining Worldline’s strength in the financial sector with Lissi’s pioneering work in integrating EUDI Wallets, we can form a strong offering for banks looking for a professionally managed wallet connectivity service,” says Adrian Doerk, chief marketing officer, Lissi.

Interoperability becomes the opportunity

Every EU member state is expected to issue an official digital identity wallet by late 2026, while banks will need to accept every certified wallet by the end of 2027. With around 40 wallets expected across Europe, vendors increasingly see managed connectivity services as the simplest way for financial institutions to meet those obligations.

The Worldline Digital Identity Hub integrates directly with Worldline’s existing Access Control Server, allowing wallet‑based identity checks to benefit from established fraud detection systems. The service is hosted in private European data centers and is continuously updated to meet eIDAS 2.0 requirements and data sovereignty standards.

The managed service reduces time‑to‑market from years to weeks and shifts costs from large upfront investments to predictable operating expenses, the companies say. The platform has been tested in EU Large‑Scale Pilots and is already onboarding its first financial institutions.

Early adopters gain access to EUDIW sandbox environments, enabling banks to test customer journeys ahead of the 2027 deadline.

Lissi raised 3.5 million euros (approximately US$4 million) earlier this summer to expand its EUDI Wallet Connector Suite and SDK after winning Germany’s EUDI Wallet Challenge in 2025. The partnership with Worldline reflects a broader race to become the connectivity layer between financial institutions and Europe’s emerging digital identity wallet ecosystem.

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