24.4M Filipinos use national ID to open GCash accounts: PSA

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) says more than 24 million Filipinos have successfully verified their identities and opened e-wallet accounts through GCash, using their national ID.

As of May, 61 percent of onboarded GCash users relied on their national ID in card, paper or digital ID form for account opening and verification. This is equivalent to 24.4 million Filipinos.

PSA National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said the initiative ensures that “no Filipino gets left behind in the country’s digital transformation agenda just because they don’t have a government ID.”

The partnership between PSA and GCash extends further with GCash becoming the first e‑wallet in the Philippines to integrate the PSAHelpline service.

This allows users to request official civil registry documents like birth, marriage and death certificates, as well as CENOMAR and CENODEATH, directly through the app. These documents are issued in tamper‑proof PDF format, digitally signed by PSA and carry full legal weight.

The documents are issued as cryptographically secured PDFs with the same legal validity as physical PSA certificates, and their authenticity can be verified electronically. Birth, death and marriage certificates cost ₱290 (US$4.61) each, while CENOMAR and CENODEATH certificates cost ₱345 ($5.49). Last year 18 million certificates were issued. Demand is expected to rise further with the new digital service.

GCash users can access the PSAHelpline Mini App through the GLife section, streamlining the process from request to payment and delivery. Physical copies and door‑to‑door delivery remain available for those who prefer traditional formats, the PSA clarified.

The collaboration builds on grassroots efforts such as PSA co‑location and GCash barangay outposts, which since July 2025 have enabled more than 2,000 residents across 25 communities to register for national IDs and open verified e‑wallet accounts.

PSA registration officers noted that the popularity of GCash services has encouraged more citizens to register for IDs, bridging gaps in documentation that have historically excluded many from the formal financial system.

Financial exclusion nevertheless remains substantial. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey found that half of Filipino adults owned a formal financial account. Lack of documentation has historically been among the barriers to account ownership, giving the national ID a potentially important role in expanding access. By integrating national ID verification into widely used platforms like GCash, officials say millions of previously unbanked citizens can now participate in the digital economy.

PSA has invited other financial institutions to partner with the national ID system to broaden its reach and strengthen the country’s digital identity infrastructure. “By making essential civil registry documents easier to access, we are helping more Filipinos participate in the digital economy and access the opportunities they deserve,” said Cleo Celeste Santos, GCash’s VP for Public Sector.

The PSA will continue engaging with companies, schools and government agencies to ensure acceptance of digital certificates, Mapa added, to reinforce the legal and practical value of the national ID system in everyday transactions.

Article Topics

digital ID infrastructure | digital wallets | financial inclusion | GCash | national ID | PhilID | Philippines