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ACCS publishes conformity assessment requirements for age assurance standard

Standards ecosystem expands as legislation drives demand for certified products
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
ACCS publishes conformity assessment requirements for age assurance standard
 

The Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has announced the publication of ACCS 1:2026 – Conformity Assessment Requirements for ISO/IEC 27566-1 – Age Assurance Systems – Part 1: Framework.

The specification aims to give conformity assessment bodies (CABs) worldwide access to the requirements necessary for accreditation of services against the ISO/IEC standard on age assurance. Posting on LinkedIn, ACCS director Tony Allen says it is “part of a process to be able to deliver accredited conformity assessment globally for age verification, age estimation and age inference systems.”

Allen also acknowledges that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) has completed its review of the requirements and the attendant ACCS 0:2026 – General Scheme Rules and cleared them as being fit for accreditation.

“This will enable any duly accredited conformity assessment body to undertake certifications against these scheme rules and conformity assessment requirements for age assurance systems,” he says.

“As the global march towards safer internet experiences for children ramps up – including this week the new EU Kids Act – the need for confidence in the functionality, performance, privacy, security and acceptability of age assurance systems is critical.”

The standards ecosystem for age assurance continues to expand. The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers is developing IEEE P2089.3, “an active project establishing standards for managing and verifying online parental consent,” to complement 2089.1-2024 – IEEE Standard for Online Age Verification. And the International Organization for Standardization recently published a draft of part 3 of ISO/IEC 27566, covering approaches to comparison or analysis.

The UK’s recently published Digital Standards Strategy 2026-2030 prioritizes international standards as an engine of digital transformation.

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