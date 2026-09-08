FB pixel

Advance.AI targets regional growth as SE Asia’s local IAD provider

Early biometric injection attack detection evaluation by BixeLab sets up strategic positioning
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Advance.AI targets regional growth as SE Asia’s local IAD provider
 

Singapore-headquartered digital identity verification, compliance and credit information provider Advance.AI is positioning itself as the native regional choice for biometric injection attack detection (IAD) following an evaluation  of its technology by BixeLab.

The IAD evaluation earlier this year was based on CEN/TS 18099. The European standard acts as a de facto global standard while the ISO/IEC standard, which uses CEN/TS 18099 as a base document, is in development.

The successful evaluation puts Advance.AI among the first wave of biometrics and liveness detection providers to pass an IAD assessment.

Biometric Update counts eight IAD providers that have now passed independent assessments by qualified testing laboratories around the world. A couple are based in the UAE, the rest in Europe and the U.S.

Advance.AI’s software also passed a Level 2 PAD assessment by iBeta in 2024.

“The fraud techniques we are seeing are a different order of magnitude from even two years ago, especially within financial services,” says Advance.AI Head of Product Zhang Yi.

The company refers in its announcement of the IAD testing success to the UN estimate that $114 billion was lost to online scams in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025.

Yi points out that global regulators are watching how financial services providers manage the risk of injection attacks. He also touts the global recognition that comes with independent confirmation that the company’s technology can defend against highly-sophisticated fraud attempts.

BixeLab found that while the tamper-detection routines and root-state checks used by Advance.AI’s Liveness Detection SDK could be partially circumvented, no injection attack instruments could be delivered, and no successful bypass was observed.

The 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts IAD checks will spike from just over a billion this year to more than 4 billion in 2028.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

IDScan confirms breach after 170M identity documents put up for sale

New Orleans-based ID verification provider IDScan.net has acknowledged the major breach of one of its databases, that exposed more than…

 

Microsoft launches Age API, following OS-level declared age range model

Whether because of its age, its product focus or its relatively anemic branding, Microsoft has not caught much public scrutiny…

 

IEEE developing parental consent standard for online age assurance

Talking about age assurance means talking about parental consent. Many continue to maintain that parents are the best arbiters of…

 

Touch Biometrix’ TFT technology reaches market with Lakota FAP60 scanner

The new FAP60 fingerprint biometric scanner from Lakota Software Solutions works natively with iPhones and iPads, which the company says…

 

Myanmar’s digital ID strategy comes amid a fraught landscape

Myanmar’s military government is accelerating construction of national digital identity infrastructure despite ongoing civil war, using a phased deployment strategy…

 

Seventh Sense biometrics, PKI-based chat privacy protections granted US patent

A new patent granted to Seventh Sense AI by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) protects the company’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometric Update Podcast

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events