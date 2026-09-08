Advance.AI targets regional growth as SE Asia’s local IAD provider

Singapore-headquartered digital identity verification, compliance and credit information provider Advance.AI is positioning itself as the native regional choice for biometric injection attack detection (IAD) following an evaluation of its technology by BixeLab.

The IAD evaluation earlier this year was based on CEN/TS 18099. The European standard acts as a de facto global standard while the ISO/IEC standard, which uses CEN/TS 18099 as a base document, is in development.

The successful evaluation puts Advance.AI among the first wave of biometrics and liveness detection providers to pass an IAD assessment.

Biometric Update counts eight IAD providers that have now passed independent assessments by qualified testing laboratories around the world. A couple are based in the UAE, the rest in Europe and the U.S.

Advance.AI’s software also passed a Level 2 PAD assessment by iBeta in 2024.

“The fraud techniques we are seeing are a different order of magnitude from even two years ago, especially within financial services,” says Advance.AI Head of Product Zhang Yi.

The company refers in its announcement of the IAD testing success to the UN estimate that $114 billion was lost to online scams in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025.

Yi points out that global regulators are watching how financial services providers manage the risk of injection attacks. He also touts the global recognition that comes with independent confirmation that the company’s technology can defend against highly-sophisticated fraud attempts.

BixeLab found that while the tamper-detection routines and root-state checks used by Advance.AI’s Liveness Detection SDK could be partially circumvented, no injection attack instruments could be delivered, and no successful bypass was observed.

The 2026 Injection Attack Detection Market Report and Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence forecasts IAD checks will spike from just over a billion this year to more than 4 billion in 2028.

Article Topics

Advance.AI | AI fraud | biometric testing | BixeLab | CEN/TS 18099 | IAD certification | injection attack detection