Agents are going rogue, and it’s up to the identity sector to govern them

The AI apocalypse is trending. Warnings are flying that continuing to develop AI technology at the current pace will almost certainly lead to a catastrophe for humankind.

Humans like their disasters to be big, decisive and cinematic. The most famous depiction of society brought to an end by AI is probably James Cameron’s Terminator franchise, and specifically the scene from Terminator 2: Judgment Day in which a playground is engulfed in flames and the world reduced to ash by a robot-initiated nuclear attack.

Instantaneous destruction is a convenient metaphor, but in the real world existential threats are usually incremental. Disasters attributed to climate change continue to happen, one by one. The pattern is clear. But because catastrophes are not happening to everyone everywhere all at once, there are still those who insist that the various fires, floods and droughts are just a series of unrelated events.

The conceptual challenge: AI risk won’t look like the movies

A similar perception problem is now emerging with AI. Last week, the Spanish Data Protection Agency, AEPD, announced that it received “the first notification of a personal data breach in which the incident was allegedly carried out by an artificial intelligence agent that used a known language model.”

Which is to say, an agent attached to one of the more widely used LLMs (Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, etc.) went rogue. The agent scanned for vulnerabilities to successfully log in, then scanned for more vulnerabilities in the application, ultimately enabling it to modify personal data and access invoices.

The appropriate metaphor for the AI threat, then, may not be a nuclear conflagration, but the colloquial death by a thousand cuts: agents infiltrating systems one-by-one, doing bits of damage to particular cells or accounts. It may not look like a world-ending scenario. Nonetheless, taken as a whole, it has the capacity to create unprecedented chaos.

The authority issue: identity is no longer enough

Google knows this. Earlier this month, the company warned that AI agents are already automating credential theft at scale. As previously reported in Biometric Update, the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) has observed a presumed attacker use an AI coding chatbot and a multi-agent framework to plan, build and initiate a mass credential harvesting campaign in under six hours.

This raises major questions related to identity and authentication. As AI agents gain greater ability to act, identity systems have to move beyond authenticating a human to proving which agent is acting, who authorized it, what authority it has, where that authority came from, and when a human must step back in.

This realization has exposed a gap between identity and authority. The who of identity verification has been replaced by the what of authorization: who sent this agent, what is it allowed to do, and on whose authority.

The problem is, existing identity and authentication infrastructure is not equipped for agents that can inherit credentials and act autonomously. Capability has outgrown guardrails, and the pace of regulation lags far behind that of innovation and development. AI agents are already inside digital infrastructure. And some of them have gone off script, creating what for now look like small breaches – but could become a mosaic of incidents cohering into a bigger threat picture.

What does a trust layer for agents look like?

Can identity infrastructure evolve from proving who is logging in to proving who or what is authorized to act? This is the question now facing the identity sector.

Various organizations are proposing various answers, frameworks and protocols. Agentic commerce is driving the need for authentication tools that can facilitate secure, trusted agentic transactions. Standards are being developed to create a foundation for interoperability. The Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard and open-source framework announced in 2024, has enabled agents to communicate with external tools, systems and data.

Now, the focus shifts to how to govern them as they operate autonomously.

OpenAI: better tracking of ‘model misalignment’

OpenAI, which owns ChatGPT, has announced “a new framework for tracking, investigating, and disclosing instances of model misalignment at OpenAI.”

Also part of the announcement are the six reports on “unexpected or concerning model behavior” that OpenAI has observed in the last six months.

The framework aims to expedite the publishing of “misalignment reports,” or instances in which an agent wanders outside of its delegated authority.

“As AI systems grow more advanced and more widely deployed, we need to build a broader and better-informed consensus on the progress of alignment research,” it says. “We do not believe that the AI industry has solved alignment and monitoring to a sufficient degree to continue responsibly scaling at maximum speed for much longer.”

OpenAI hopes its template can serve as a model for an industry-wide framework for “how AI developers should disclose examples of misalignment in their models.”

“This framework will cover qualifying behavior throughout a model’s lifecycle – including training, evaluation, testing, and deployment.”

vLEI possible model for proving who sent an agent, what it can do

The Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) has proposed the verifiable Legal Entity Identifier (vLEI) model as a solution to the agentic governance question. vLEIs, it says, allow counterparties to computationally verify the identity, authority, and role of a person, or an agent, acting on behalf of a legal entity.

The system uses a cryptographic trust chain that leads back to a verified individual within a verified organization, wiring accountability into each agentic transaction with a machine-readable proof of the legal identity of whatever organization an agent acts for, and the limits of its authority. According to Alexandre Kech, CEO of GLEIF, “it sits above device and agent identity as the organizational trust layer.”

GLEIF argues that agentic ecosystems require more than digital identity alone to keep them in line. It calls for mechanisms to establish verifiable organizational identity, express and manage delegated authority, enforce machine-readable policies at runtime, and generate auditable records – a superlayer of trust that, effectively, sets laws around what agents can do.

Open standards are a sustaining force for agentic commerce: FIDO Alliance

In an article for the World Economic Forum, FIDO Alliance CEO Andrew Shikiar argues that the fate of agentic commerce – which McKinsey estimates could orchestrate $3 trillion to $5 trillion in transactions globally by 2030 – rests on one question: “when an agent initiates a transaction, who or what is really on the other end, and how would anyone confirm it?”

“Until that question has a reliable answer, agentic commerce will keep hitting the same ceiling: real deployments, real pilot volume, but hesitation every time the stakes get high enough to matter.”

The answer, in Shikiar’s view, is standards as an anchor for trust. He points to online shopping as an example of how it works: online purchases didn’t scale until SSL/TLS encryption allowed people to feel safe sharing their payment data with websites. “The browser padlock gave people a reason to trust that a stranger’s website could safely take their card number – a problem no single retailer could solve alone, and one the industry only cleared by converging on an open, shared standard.”

Shikiar should know. With FIDO, he has launched the era of passkeys, building open standards and trust over time that then translated to adoption – the two compounding until users being asked to create a passkey understood why, and that the model can be trusted.

Agentic authentication, he believes, simply extends this established foundation one step further. He proposes three non-negotiable needs in closing the trust gap.

First, every agent needs a cryptographically anchored verifiable identity. Second, each transaction demands clear limits in the scope of authorization. Third, the system “requires accountability and revocability, ensuring every action traces directly back to a real person who can withdraw authority at any time.”

The overarching message Shikiar has is that collaboration is necessary to find solutions. The approach that has worked for passkeys – shared technical standards adopted across an entire ecosystem, not owned by any one vendor – is what’s required.

“Solving this will not fall to any one sector. It requires governments, standards bodies, and the organizations building and deploying these agents to work together – just as these stakeholders collaborated on earlier trust infrastructure such as payment card standards or Strong Customer Authentication requirements adopted across Europe.”

Dock Labs, iProov look beyond identity, toward authority

Identity providers and biometrics-related firms are also exploring how to create trust frameworks for agentic transactions.

A post from Dock Labs explains how the company designed verifiable chains of authority for AI agents. It hopes to address the question of how authorization can travel across organizations.

“Once authorization travels, its origin, scope, revocation state, identity binding, and policy become part of what the receiving organization has to evaluate,” it says. “That, more than attaching an identity to an LLM, has been the interesting engineering problem.”

This month, iProov launched its Human Approval and Presence Specification (HAPS), which it calls an “experimental procedural specification for managing AI Agents” that binds a provider’s assertion of human presence and approval to a machine-readable action. Its goal is to enable organizations to “decide which actions are sensitive and/or critical enough to require additional human approval and what level of evidence is appropriate.”

Agents of change: to retain trust, identity must evolve

For now, then, the answer to the question of how to build a trust layer for AI agents is, it depends. But each approach shares common characteristics, reflecting common understanding. Assigning an identity to an AI agent isn’t the same as governing it. Authorizations, their limits and a trail of accountability must be built into every agent autonomously conducting a transaction. This requires the identity sector to rethink how it solves the larger problem of trust. Agents have changed identity management, and the old rules no longer apply.

Article Topics

AI agents | biometric authentication | biometrics | Dock | FIDO Alliance | GLEIF | identity access management (IAM) | identity security | iProov | OpenAI