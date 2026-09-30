Alarm sounds on agentic governance as rapid deployment creates security gaps

The great AI agitation continues. Opportunities presented by agentic AI have created a market for governance. Increasing instances of agents overstepping their boundaries are adding urgency. Now, Meta even offers a branded “personal AI agent,” Muse, which is already raising privacy concerns. The agentic era is upon us, and it is turning the biometrics and identity industry inside-out.

Rig emerges from stealth to deploy ‘identity correlation engine’

An announcement from Rig Security says it has emerged from stealth with $12 million in seed funding for its identity protection platform. The round was co-led by Ten Eleven Ventures and Brightmind Partners, with strategic participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and additional backing from cybersecurity founders and executives.

Rig promises to deliver a comprehensive governance solution for AI agents: a “unified, real-time view of chained permissions and trust relationships across cloud, on-premises and identity-provider systems, and the ability to enforce policy as risk emerges.”

Part of this risk lies in the ambiguity that exists in the connection between agent and person.

Rig points out that coding assistants, autonomous agents and automation tools don’t log in as themselves: they borrow human identities.

“Identity used to mean people’s credentials,” says Guy Kozliner, CEO of Rig Security. “Today, the most active identities in an enterprise are AI agents, and they are acting under human names. Security teams can see that an account did something dangerous. What they cannot see is whether a person did it or an agent did, and they cannot stop the agent without blocking the person.”

Rig aims to confirm which agents exist, what access they have and what they’re doing with it, and enforce policy at runtime. Its patented process employs Rig’s proprietary machine learning-powered “identity-correlation engine,” RICE, which enables access to the Identity Dependencies Graph: “a live map of how human, machine and AI identities are connected through accounts, permissions, sessions and trust relationships, and how those relationships can be abused.”

RSA Agent ID prefers agentic security to blind faith

The headline on RSA’s latest release could be the title of a mid-21st century country hit: “Hope Isn’t an AI Strategy.” It announces the launch of RSA Agent ID, an agentic security identity platform for highly-regulated industries.

“For government, financial services, and critical infrastructure, getting agentic security wrong is not inconvenient, it is catastrophic,” says RSA CEO Greg Nelson. “Hope won’t control agents, but RSA Agent ID will.”

The company says RSA Agent ID discovers, secures, and governs AI agents across their lifecycle, supporting agentic identity security that determines what an agent can do, where control begins and ends, and where attackers strike.

Nelson says “RSA Agent ID brings agents under the same identity discipline RSA has applied to human access for decades.”

Without active adoption, policy is just paper: Delinea

According to new research from Delinea, 87 percent of IT leaders say an AI tool or agent accessed sensitive data beyond its intended scope in the past year. The 2026 AI Policy Enforcement Report also says policy has outpaced adoption: “99.7 percent of organizations now have a formal policy governing what data AI tools and agents can access, yet only about half check that access against policy in real time.”

“Written policy is only as good as your ability to enforce it at the moment an AI agent acts,” says Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea, in a release. “Our research echoes what I hear from leaders constantly: they have the AI policies in place, but they can’t see or report on what their agents actually do.” When an agent goes beyond its scope, 55 percent of organizations take a full day or longer to detect it.

The answer, says Delinea, is “continuous, runtime authorization with least-privilege scoping and full session visibility across AI, human and machine identities, giving security teams a defensible record of who authorized each access, what the agent did and why it was allowed.”

Article Topics

AI agents | continuous authorization | Delinea | digital identity | identity security | Rig Security | RSA