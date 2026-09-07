Albania gives ALBTrace broader role in digital identity infrastructure

Albania has expanded the mandate of state-owned identity services provider ALBTrace, giving it responsibility for the country’s digital identity infrastructure as preparations continue for a national digital ID system, public broadcaster RTSH reports.

ALBTrace has been providing identity-related services to the country for many years. The expanded mandate covers the design, development, operation and maintenance of biometric identity systems, electronic identification, authentication, verification and biometric data protection.

The expanded role centralizes responsibility for critical identity infrastructure under a state-owned entity, with biometric and personal data managed within a government-supervised framework.

Albania is ramping up efforts to put in place its digital ID system. While the system is not yet fully operational, the country has already made substantial progress in preparing for it. The Prime Minister had announced that the digital ID would be in place by the start of this year.

The move reflects a broader trend toward digital sovereignty, with governments taking a more direct role in managing identity infrastructure and sensitive biometric data. By expanding ALBTrace’s mandate, Albania is increasing national oversight of its digital identity ecosystem as it prepares for nationwide deployment.

The legal and technical groundwork has already been done with the approval of a legal framework in May. Authorities say the law, which has been in force since June, allows for the creation of a national digital ID wallet and is in compliance with the European Union’s eIDAS regulations.

This alignment with EU standards is important as Albania continues its path toward European integration, ensuring that its digital ID system becomes interoperable with those of member states.

Article Topics

Albania | ALBTrace | digital ID infrastructure | digital identity | digital sovereignty | national ID