Alcatraz AI, Mitek and CardLab strengthen commercial leadership

Alcatraz AI and Mitek have appointed executives to lead business development and revenue growth, while CardLab has promoted a new chief executive and refreshed its board.

Token and Facephi have also added directors with experience in cybersecurity, AI governance and corporate oversight.

Alcatraz names first business development head

Alcatraz AI has named Bobby Louissaint its first head of Business Development. He will focus on expanding the company’s presence in data centers, AI infrastructure, enterprise access control, and executive protection.

Louissaint joins from Meta, where he led technical partnership engagement within Global Systems Services and Technology. He previously held roles at ADT, Tyco, Johnson Controls, and Ambient AI.

Mitek appoints new CRO

Mitek Systems has appointed Aaron Seyler chief revenue officer to lead its combined global go-to-market organization. He will head sales, partnerships, and other revenue functions as the identity verification and fraud prevention provider pursues further growth.

Seyler joins from Ericsson-owned Vonage, where he led a go-to-market organization operating across 17 countries. He previously ran the go-to-market function at Telesign.

CardLab taps new CEO, strengthens board

CardLab has promoted chief sales officer Jan Bisgaard to chief executive. Bisgaard joined the company in the autumn of 2025 and will now oversee its strategic direction, commercial organization, international sales, partnerships and business development.

Founder Frank Sandeløv remains chief operating officer, focusing on technology development, manufacturing, quality assurance and operational performance.

The company has also appointed Jesper Kjær-Christensen chairman of the board and added Lars Svane Hansen as director. Kjær-Christensen brings experience in branding, marketing, and international business development, while Hansen has worked on scaling technology startups into international businesses.

The changes come as CardLab expands international commercialization of its fingerprint biometric card and FIDO authentication platform.

Long-serving chairman Kim Wagner Jørgensen has stepped down.

Token adds former HSBC CISO to board

Token has appointed Monique Shivanandan to its board of directors. The appointment adds governance and security experience to the biometric identity assurance company.

Shivanandan previously served as group chief information security officer and chief data and analytics officer at HSBC. She has more than 30 years in technology and security, including senior roles at Chubb, Aviva, Capital One and BT.

She currently sits on the board of Iridium Communications and chairs the board of cybersecurity company Sepio Systems.

Facephi appoints two independent directors

Facephi has appointed Pablo Hurtado March and Stéphane Gard as independent directors. The board approved the appointments on September 7, following a June shareholder resolution to increase the number of directors.

The appointments remain provisional until Facephi’s next shareholders’ meeting. The company has also reorganized its board committees to incorporate the two directors.

Hurtado will chair the appointments and remuneration committee and serve as a member of the audit and control committee. Gard will serve on both committees as a member.

Article Topics

Alcatraz AI | appointments | biometrics | CardLab | digital identity | FacePhi | Mitek | Token