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Alcatraz expands biometric access control feature set, customer base

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Alcatraz expands biometric access control feature set, customer base
 

Alcatraz is deploying its facial authentication access control device, the Rock, to more customers, including a major U.S. college.

As biometric physical access control expands beyond the national security and critical infrastructure implementations that have long been its main market, clear communication with customers that enables them to explain the technology’s safety and benefits to their end users becomes vital.

RockOS and Rock Cortex themselves are not actually new, but rather new names for the two software layers that the Rock X runs on. The firmware providing biometric enrollment, liveness detection, authentication and tailgating detection is now called RockOS. Rock Cortex is the platform that handles verifications, users, device management, integrations, monitoring, analytics and compliance processes across the deployment, Alcatraz explains.

What is new is remote field of view adjustment through the dashboard, using a live image from the device. The Rock’s profile capacity is increasing to a maximum of 100,000 per deployment, enabling large enterprises and campuses to avoid multi-device workarounds. And a guided enrollment experience with no required user movements speeds up onboarding and reduces calls to the help desk after failed attempts, according to the company announcement.

Alcatraz plans to make each of these features generally available in October.

The company showed off its technology along with five partners at the recent GSX 2026 event in Atlanta, Georgia. Smarter Security, Boon Edam, RightCrowd, Gunnebo and ColorID each demonstrated the Rock with their physical access control solutions at the show.

Alcatraz was also at the YMCA General Assembly 2026 in New Orleans pitching the Rock as a way to secure entry into gyms, which are often open early, late, or sometimes 24-hours a day.

Communication efforts by Alcatraz go beyond branding for clarity and attending trade shows.

A national U.S. survey on public awareness of tailgating commissioned by Alcatraz shows well over half of Americans are not familiar with the term in a security context. Once they know what it means, 88 percent of respondents recognize the practice as a serious security concern, according to the survey results published in August. Yet more than three quarters are unsure an unauthorized entry into their secured building would be detected.

Alcatraz is one of the featured vendors in the “Biometric physical access control in 2026: what to know before choosing a solution,” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, which forecasts the market will surpass $9.8 billion in 2028.

Facial authentication for Wildcats

The University of Kentucky has deployed Alcatraz’ facial authentication access control technology to secure access to campus buildings. The school has a total enrollment of more than 34,000 students.

Senior VP Greg Sarrail explained the difference between facial recognition used for identification in security settings and facial authentication to a local Fox outlet.

“The data can only be compared with our system,” Sarrail said, referring to Alcatraz’ proprietary templates. “That number is specific to us, it’s called a closed loop system. It can’t be used to identify you in a government database or something else.”

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