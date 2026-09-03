Anthropic pushes Claude deeper into agentic commerce as identity standards evolve

Anthropic is making it easier for developers to build AI-powered shopping and merchant assistants, even as the payments and identity industries work to establish the authentication and trust frameworks that will allow those agents to buy, sell and transact on users’ behalf.

A post from Anthropic calls it “a blueprint to help build commerce agents on Claude,” and says it “contains the harnesses, patterns, and guardrails an engineering team needs to get a commerce agent running in days.”

The code repository includes reference implementations of a shopping agent and a merchant agent for retail, travel, telecom and ticketing platforms.

The shopping agent integration helps shoppers. It can assist customers across catalog, cart, checkout, customer preferences, and order history, employing skills and tools for catalog search, multi-item planning, deep research, personalization, customer care and in-conversation UI. It might show customers attractive product options and help build a cart before payment.

The merchant agent supports businesses. It can provide sales data, track inventory and flag problems, recommend pricing and promotions, and draft marketing campaigns. It’s a helpful colleague; if it had legs, it might bring you a cup of coffee to help break up the workday. “In the repository, these capabilities ship as skills for sales analytics, catalog and inventory management, marketing and promotions, and in-portal UI such as charts and dashboards,” Anthropic says.

Both merchant and shopping agents can be built using the Messages API, Agent SDK or Claude Managed Agents. Demos illustrate implementation before coding; afterwards, Claude helps with customization.

Identity becomes the trust layer

The FIDO Alliance continues its work on agentic commerce frameworks, recently hosting a panel at the inaugural FIDO Authenticate APAC conference in Singapore, to examine how digital identity verification and authentication can adapt to the agentic shift without ruining the commercial experience.

A report from Frontier Enterprise quotes Lee Campbell, identity and authentication lead for Android at Google, who says payments mediated by agents instead of people introduce new authentication challenges. “You’re no longer loading the merchant’s service. You’re loading your agent, whether that’s Gemini, ChatGPT, or another service, and you can complete the entire shopping journey without leaving that experience,” he said.

“As a merchant, you face several challenges in ensuring that the agent accurately represents what you offer and the conditions attached to it.”

Google, Mastercard and Visa, all of whom had representatives on the FIDO panel. All have active agentic commerce programs and protocols in ongoing development, built with the goal of assuring organizations they can trust that an agent is acting accurately on a user’s behalf and that it has permission to make a purchase.

EMVCo, the technical body that creates and manages EMV Specifications and programs, has also developed a framework for secure, interoperable and scalable card-based agentic payments. A release says “the framework provides a foundation for further industry engagement and potential specification development.” Interested stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback by September 30.

EMVCo Executive Committee Chair Junya Tanaka says “card-based agentic payments require a globally interoperable foundation that consumers, merchants and issuers can all trust. This publication marks an important step forward by outlining a consistent approach for establishing and communicating intent alongside payment-related information, and we encourage participants from across the industry to share their feedback to shape its ongoing development.”

Article Topics

agentic commerce | AI agents | Anthropic | authentication | Claude | EMVCo | FIDO Alliance | trust framework