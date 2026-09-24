FB pixel

Apple adds supplemental image processing to iPhone 18 Pro Face ID

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Consumer Electronics  |  Facial Recognition
Apple adds supplemental image processing to iPhone 18 Pro Face ID
 

Apple has disclosed a change to Face ID on the iPhone 18 Pro that adds another source of image data to its existing facial matching process.

The TrueDepth system continues to capture depth data and an infrared image of the user.

But on iPhone 18 Pro models and later, Apple says those inputs are supplemented with additional image data.

Apple says the smaller area creates room to display more information while still supporting Face ID.

Reviewers report that Apple moved an infrared Face ID sensor beneath the screen. The design follows several years of reports about Apple developing under-display biometrics.

Earlier reporting anticipated that Face ID sensors would move beneath the screen.

Apple also filed a patent application describing the use of infrared sensing to capture facial and other biometric information through a device’s display.

Apple’s updated explanation places Face ID processing across two protected environments.

The Secure Enclave protects the enrolled mathematical representation of the user’s biometric face and the established matching process.

The supplemental image data is handled by the Secure Exclave.

Apple describes the Secure Exclave as a hardware-isolated part built into the device’s silicon to process sensor data separately from the rest of the system.

The function of the additional image data is not confirmed. The data could contribute to facial matching, image quality assessment, presentation attack detection, or another stage of authentication.

AppleInsider interprets the change as another authentication layer that could preserve or improve Face ID speed without affecting accuracy.

Apple continues to state that the probability of a random person unlocking a device with Face ID is below one in one million when a single appearance is enrolled.

The details were updated on the Face ID support page on September 18, when iPhone 18 Pro models became available.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Better face recognition exposes limits of image quality scores

Face recognition algorithms are becoming increasingly capable of extracting identity information from poor images. But new research into low-resolution face…

 

ICE builds nationwide ERO intelligence layer around biometric targeting operations

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing a more than $100 million contracting effort that would place experienced intelligence…

 

Gaza’s digital transformation part of $2.45B recovery plan

The Board of Peace charged with overseeing recovery efforts in Gaza has unveiled a mega recovery agenda estimated at $2.45…

 

UNCTAD project boosts digital identity capacity in small island states

An independent evaluation has found that digital identity played a central role in a three-year development project. The UN Development…

 

Safaricom, Ethiopia discuss deeper role for telecoms in DPI expansion

Telecommunications firm Safaricom has stated its renewed commitment to expand collaboration with Ethiopia as the country looks to strengthen its…

 

Business identity checks face limits as A7 case, UK prosecutions expose changing risk

UK authorities are tightening up corporate identity rules as the first prosecutions for director identity verification offences ripple out into…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events