Apple adds supplemental image processing to iPhone 18 Pro Face ID

Apple has disclosed a change to Face ID on the iPhone 18 Pro that adds another source of image data to its existing facial matching process.

The TrueDepth system continues to capture depth data and an infrared image of the user.

But on iPhone 18 Pro models and later, Apple says those inputs are supplemented with additional image data.

Apple says the smaller area creates room to display more information while still supporting Face ID.

Reviewers report that Apple moved an infrared Face ID sensor beneath the screen. The design follows several years of reports about Apple developing under-display biometrics.

Earlier reporting anticipated that Face ID sensors would move beneath the screen.

Apple also filed a patent application describing the use of infrared sensing to capture facial and other biometric information through a device’s display.

Apple’s updated explanation places Face ID processing across two protected environments.

The Secure Enclave protects the enrolled mathematical representation of the user’s biometric face and the established matching process.

The supplemental image data is handled by the Secure Exclave.

Apple describes the Secure Exclave as a hardware-isolated part built into the device’s silicon to process sensor data separately from the rest of the system.

The function of the additional image data is not confirmed. The data could contribute to facial matching, image quality assessment, presentation attack detection, or another stage of authentication.

AppleInsider interprets the change as another authentication layer that could preserve or improve Face ID speed without affecting accuracy.

Apple continues to state that the probability of a random person unlocking a device with Face ID is below one in one million when a single appearance is enrolled.

The details were updated on the Face ID support page on September 18, when iPhone 18 Pro models became available.

Article Topics

Apple | face biometrics | Face ID | research and development