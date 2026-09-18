Are we at a tipping point for digital identity? Biometric Update podcast explores global shifts

The world of technology changes so fast these days, it can be easy to get lost in the stream. But in the last month or so, a few things have happened that could end up being milestones in the global transition to digital identity.

Two big shifts that have been years in the making are finally taking something like a functional shape in the UK and Europe. First, brought into force rules amending the mandatory licensing conditions for alcohol sales to allow digital ID for proof of age. And in Europe, regulatory and legislative activity is coinciding with the deadline for EU member states to provide at least one EUDI Wallet, creating possibilities (and challenges) for digital ID in the age assurance use case.

Are we at a tipping point for digital ID? The question ultimately necessitates considering how emerging models will sit beside some of the world’s existing digital ID systems – in India, China and African nations. While some of these predate international standards on digital identity, raising interoperability questions, others are using foundations that have already been laid to build networked ecosystems.

Host Joel McConvey and Biometric Update Managing Editor Chris Burt bring you insights and analysis to answer the question, are we at a turning point for digital ID? (The answer, of course, is, “It depends.”)

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Runtime: 00:21:04

Article Topics

age verification | Biometric Update Podcast | digital ID