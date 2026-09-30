Armenia sets 2029 target for EU visa‑free travel, launches biometric ID reforms

Armenia has set 2029 as the target date for completing the reforms required under its EU–Armenia Visa Liberalization Action Plan. A key plank of the Action Plan is migration management, which includes rolling out a new biometric identification system.

Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan recently held talks with EU officials in Yerevan. Sargsyan is leading negotiations on visa liberalization and said her government is committed to fully implementing the plan, which she says is a priority for strengthening democratic institutions and securing visa‑free travel with the EU.

Developed through a public‑private partnership, the new biometric system is scheduled to launch on November 1. Armenia’s embassies and consulates have already announced a temporary suspension of passport issuance and replacement services from October 5 to facilitate the transition.

The biometric overhaul follows adoption of the Law “On Identification Documents” in May 2026, which mandates the introduction of biometric ID credentials. Under the new rules, ID cards will be mandatory for people aged 16 or older. Persons aged 6 to 16 will be able to receive the document on a voluntary basis, while children under 6 will rely on birth certificates for identification.

All travel documents will comply with ICAO standard 9303. The South Caucasus country presented the design of the new passports in April and announced that Armenians will be able to use the documents at contactless border checkpoints.

Armenia’s new biometric ID and passport infrastructure is being delivered via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Haypass, a local firm established through a consortium involving French identity giant Idemia and A.C.I. Technology, is the overall technology partner of the project, managing system implementation, infrastructure and offices. IN Groupe later acquired Idemia Smart Identity, the entity that co-formed Haypass.

Issuance is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.​

Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service, Nelly Davtyan, said the ID card will cost 5,950 drams (about US$15), while the passport will go for 28,650 drams (approximately US$74), during a press conference on August 14.

The new system lays the ground for Armenia’s visa liberalization process and supports integrated border management. A comprehensive border strategy is expected to be submitted to the government by year’s end.

The reforms will modernize Armenia’s identity infrastructure, according to officials, as it enhances security and aligns the country’s travel credentials with EU standards as it works toward visa‑free movement by 2029.

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Armenia | biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID infrastructure | identity document | IN Groupe