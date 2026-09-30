FB pixel

Armenia sets 2029 target for EU visa‑free travel, launches biometric ID reforms

New biometric passports and ID cards launch Nov. 1 as Yerevan works through EU visa liberalization benchmarks
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Armenia sets 2029 target for EU visa‑free travel, launches biometric ID reforms
 

Armenia has set 2029 as the target date for completing the reforms required under its  EU–Armenia Visa Liberalization Action Plan. A key plank of the Action Plan is migration management, which includes rolling out a new biometric identification system.

Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan recently held talks with EU officials in Yerevan. Sargsyan is leading negotiations on visa liberalization and said her government is committed to fully implementing the plan, which she says is a priority for strengthening democratic institutions and securing visa‑free travel with the EU.

Developed through a public‑private partnership, the new biometric system is scheduled to launch on November 1. Armenia’s embassies and consulates have already announced a temporary suspension of passport issuance and replacement services from October 5 to facilitate the transition.

The biometric overhaul follows adoption of the Law “On Identification Documents” in May 2026, which mandates the introduction of biometric ID credentials. Under the new rules, ID cards will be mandatory for people aged 16 or older. Persons aged 6 to 16 will be able to receive the document on a voluntary basis, while children under 6 will rely on birth certificates for identification.

All travel documents will comply with ICAO standard 9303. The South Caucasus country presented the design of the new passports in April and announced that Armenians will be able to use the documents at contactless border checkpoints.

Armenia’s new biometric ID and passport infrastructure is being delivered via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Haypass, a local firm established through a consortium involving French identity giant Idemia and A.C.I. Technology, is the overall technology partner of the project, managing system implementation, infrastructure and offices. IN Groupe later acquired Idemia Smart Identity, the entity that co-formed Haypass.

Issuance is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.​

Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service, Nelly Davtyan, said the ID card will cost 5,950 drams (about US$15), while the passport will go for 28,650 drams (approximately US$74), during a press conference on August 14.

The new system lays the ground for Armenia’s visa liberalization process and supports integrated border management. A comprehensive border strategy is expected to be submitted to the government by year’s end.

The reforms will modernize Armenia’s identity infrastructure, according to officials, as it enhances security and aligns the country’s travel credentials with EU standards as it works toward visa‑free movement by 2029.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU study puts digital identity on research roadmap for next Horizon Europe

The European Union is deciding where to place its next big technology bets. The European Commission has proposed €175 billion…

 

Hong Kong age assurance plan for social media, AI will draw on international examples

The government of Hong Kong is the latest to pursue online safety regulations intended to protect minors from the potential…

 

Indonesia presses Meta to accelerate under-16 account deactivation

Indonesia is pressing Meta to accelerate the removal of accounts belonging to users under 16 as the country develops an…

 

UK invites digital ID providers to join testing for machine-readable DVS register

The UK’s machine-readable register for Digital Verification Services (DVSs) is nearly ready, and the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes…

 

Xcelerate and Socure take $163M Login.gov identity proofing work into mobile IDs

Xcelerate Solutions and subcontractor Socure are extending their $163 million Login.gov identity-proofing work to mobile driver’s licenses, providing new detail…

 

Vendor pitches facial recognition layer for Flock camera data

A surveillance technology company is pitching law enforcement on a way to combine Flock Safety data with facial recognition, potentially…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Intelligence

Biometric Update Podcast

Featured Company

Learn More

Most Read This Week

White Papers

Latest Webinars

Biometrics Industry Events