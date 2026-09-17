ASEAN, WEF turn to DEFA implementation in first digital economy outlook

Southeast Asia has concluded negotiations on a landmark regional digital economy agreement. A new report now turns attention to implementation and the practical benefits for businesses and citizens. A new report hones in on implementation as it weighs the practical benefits for businesses and citizens. The potential to boost the livelihoods of ASEAN citizens and the economies of the 11 member states is tantalizing. But challenges remain.

ASEAN and the World Economic Forum’s ASEAN Digital Economy Outlook 2026: Insight Report is the first edition following the conclusion of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) earlier this year. The report was signed by ASEAN Secretary‑General Kao Kim Hourn and WEF Managing Director Maroun Kairouz.

DEFA is expected to open opportunities to scale operations for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The backbone of ASEAN economies and of their societies more generally, DEFA could expand markets and reduce barriers to participation in ASEAN’s digital economy.

However, while ASEAN performs above the global average in areas such as connectivity, trade facilitation and cybersecurity, the report notes gaps in digital payments, logistics, regulatory openness, innovation and skills.

Firm‑level evidence shows strong adoption of digital tools, particularly payments, with benefits including lower costs and greater efficiency. But participation drops when firms move from domestic use to cross‑border digital trade. MSMEs face the largest hurdles, especially in payments, authentication, e‑signatures and compliance with digital trade rules.

The report highlights capability as the most pressing constraint. ASEAN’s digital skills and talent score remains the lowest among measured pillars with limited improvement shown over time. Without stronger skills and organizational capacity, firms may struggle to fully benefit from digital systems.

It’s an important note. And one which policymakers should spend more time on. The fruits of digital transformation, digital public infrastructure and AI implementation won’t ripen if the ordinary citizen cannot understand their everyday utility, or lack the skills to do so. “The success of the ASEAN DEFA will ultimately be measured by how its commitments lead to tangible benefits for businesses and people,” as the report’s foreword says.

Awareness of digital economy tools also varies widely across member states. Recognition of electronic transactions ranges from 14.6 percent to 95.4 percent, while awareness of e‑signatures spans 30.5 percent to 99.3 percent. Awareness of DEFA itself is uneven, from just under 5 percent in some countries to 68 percent in others.

With DEFA negotiations done, implementation begins

The ASEAN and WEF report concludes that ASEAN’s next challenge is to ensure firms can trade, pay, authenticate, sign and transfer data seamlessly across borders. Raising awareness of DEFA, and providing practical guidance, is key to unlocking potential.

Helping businesses, particularly MSMEs, use digital identity, interoperable payments and secure data flows will smooth participation across regional markets. Implementation will now determine whether DEFA can translate those commitments into interoperable digital identity and trusted cross-border services.

As the World Bank notes, “making verifiable credentials widely usable within countries and across borders is a powerful opportunity for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement,” highlighting the role trusted digital credentials could play in trade, travel and public services.

ASEAN has roughly 680 million people, and studies cited by the bloc suggest its digital economy could reach $2 trillion by 2030 with successful DEFA implementation. “DEFA is an attempt to turn ASEAN’s 11 national markets into something closer to one regional digitally-savvy market,” writes Mario Masaya, VP of research, technology and financial services at the US–ASEAN Business Council.

The test for DEFA will be whether ASEAN can turn national digital systems into infrastructure that businesses and citizens can use seamlessly across borders, without requiring its 11 member states to develop at the same pace.

Article Topics

ASEAN | cross border identity verification | digital economy | digital identity | interoperability | verifiable credentials | World Economic Forum