Asia-Pacific digital identity rollout reveals widening regional divide

Asia-Pacific is building one of the world’s largest digital identity ecosystems, but not through a single model. A new regional review finds countries are adopting sharply different approaches to legal and digital identity, creating new opportunities for inclusion while exposing millions of stateless and undocumented people to greater risk of exclusion.

The Statelessness Encyclopedia Asia Pacific (SEAP) report focuses on South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia and Central Asia, a vast region that contains more than half of humanity. It finds most countries here rely on national ID cards or household registries as primary proof of legal identity.

Nine Pacific nations still depend on birth certificates. In places such as Nepal citizenship certificates serve as the official document, while India, Australia and New Zealand accept multiple forms of identity rather than a single foundational ID.

The advancement of digital identity systems is uneven, the report finds. South Asia has the longest-running programs such as India’s Aadhaar and Bangladesh’s NID. Bhutan launched a national self-sovereign identity system in 2023, making the small Himalayan kingdom a relative exemplar.

In East Asia, platforms such as Japan’s My Number Card and Mongolia’s E-Mongolia are increasingly tied to essential services. Central Asia is rolling out integrated systems linked to national registries, while Southeast Asia has eight countries with operational or near-operational platforms.

By contrast, most Pacific Island states remain in early planning stages with only Australia, New Zealand and Vanuatu with operational systems.

The overview stresses that while digital IDs are not always legally tied to citizenship, their integration into welfare, healthcare and banking can produce “citizenship-like effects” of inclusion and exclusion. Access is typically limited to citizens and documented residents. This leaves stateless persons and undocumented migrants at risk of being shut out of services.

Across the region, implementation has been largely state-driven with limited public consultation. Additionally, there’s little evidence of systematic engagement with experts on discrimination or minority rights, according to SEAP.

The report concludes that identity systems are becoming central to digital governance, but without stronger safeguards, they risk reinforcing structural inequalities rather than reducing them. Asia-Pacific’s identity landscape is diverse, but the growing reliance on digital ID systems is reshaping access to rights and services — often without adequate protections for marginalized groups.

Statelessness and digital ID

SEAP also has a breakdown on digital ID and its impact on statelessness with a region-by-region overview in the third edition of the Statelessness Encyclopedia Asia Pacific. “Across the five sub-regions, digital ID systems have not significantly reduced statelessness,” the report curtly summarizes. SEAP’s Digital ID and its Impact on Statelessness report has a handy guide on privacy law, risks and where there are no clear biometric safeguards in a table of countries.

There is a guide to working towards solutions with ID4D’s report “Building Statelessness-Sensitive ID Systems.” As ID4D’s report says, new identification systems can pose risks for stateless individuals. When official IDs become more widely required for everyday life, those without nationality may find themselves excluded from services they previously accessed without documentation.

“In other words, in situations where stateless people were previously able to ‘get by’ without official identification or a national ID card, new ID systems and service provider policies may make both more essential for accessing services,” the report says. “Moreover, some people whose nationality status was previously unclear because they lacked proof of nationality may become mistakenly formally identified as non-citizens.”

The Asia-Pacific region includes countries adopting very different approaches to legal and digital ID systems. South Asia and East Asia have advanced large-scale programs but many Pacific Island states remain at the planning stage.

The integration of digital IDs into welfare, healthcare, and banking is creating “citizenship-like” effects, often excluding stateless persons and undocumented migrants. Knowing these intricacies could help alleviate fragmentation and inequitable systems.

Article Topics

APAC | Asia | biometrics | digital ID | digital inclusion | identity management | legal identity | Southeast Asia