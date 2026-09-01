Au10tix, Neo bring biometric identity verification to Australian gaming kiosks

Au10tix has integrated its identity verification platform into self-service kiosks from Australian automation provider Neo, bringing biometric matching, liveness detection, document authentication, age assurance and fraud checks to gaming, wagering and hospitality venues.

The system supports customer-initiated identity verification at self-service terminals. The integration automates customer onboarding, registration and card replacement, reducing identity verification workflows by up to tenfold compared with manual processing.

Customers scan an identity document and capture a live facial image. The system verifies the document, performs liveness detection and matches the live face biometric with the identity document portrait before completing the identity check.

“As more customer journeys move to self-service, identity verification has to move with them,” says Yair Tal, chief executive officer of Au10tix.

Card replacement and reissuance are key applications that can be handled at a self-service terminal. The companies estimate that the card reissuance process will be reduced to minutes.

The companies say they are currently supporting live deployments at Australian gaming and hospitality venues. They did not disclose the number of customers, terminals, or transactions using the integration.

Neo has been supplying self-service technology to wagering and gaming operators since 1991. Its portfolio includes terminals for account registration, wagering, card payments, and identity-related services. It has worked with technology provider Circle to supply more than 95 self-service kiosks across three properties operated by The Star Entertainment Group.

Australian gambling operators using biometric verification must also comply with privacy requirements. Biometric facial information may be considered sensitive information under Australia’s Privacy Act, and guidance from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner says organizations generally require consent to collect it.

The announcement does not confirm if facial images are deleted after the transaction or retained for later authentication.

Australia is the first market for this partnership, with expansion planned across Asia, the United States and Europe.

Article Topics

age verification | AU10TIX | Australia | biometric matching | biometrics | document verification | gambling | identity verification | onboarding