Authologic becomes registered issuer of EUDI-ready digital credentials in Poland

Authologic has become a registered issuer of non-qualified electronic attestations of attributes (EAAs) in Poland, allowing the identity verification company to package verified identity information into reusable digital credentials designed for compatible digital wallets.

The register maintained by Narodowy Bank Polski records the service from August 17, 2026.

The addition to the registry does not authorize the company to issue qualified EAAs. Qualified providers have to undergo a conformity assessment and are subject to the supervisory framework under eIDAS.

Poland’s register states that providers of non-qualified services do not receive the same level of advance supervision. Authorities can investigate reported irregularities.

Authologic’s trust service policy repeatedly identifies its EAA offering as non-qualified.

Authologic has operated as an intermediary between businesses and multiple identity verification methods.

The new service adds the other side of the transaction, in which information that has already been verified can be packaged into a signed credential for the holder to reuse.

“Regulated businesses need to be ready to both issue and accept these credentials, and we’re giving them the infrastructure to do that,” says Jarek Sygitowicz, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Authologic.

According to the company’s trust service policy, an attestation can be transferred to a compatible EUDI Wallet, sent to another digital wallet, placed in a designated repository, or supplied as a separate file.

The policy also describes issuance through OpenID for Verifiable Credential Issuance, a protocol through which a wallet can request and receive a credential from an issuer.

Authologic lists several credential formats, including SD-JWT VC, ISO mdoc, and the W3C Verifiable Credentials data model.

The electronic attestations of attribute is a digitally signed credential with information about its holder that confirms someone has reached a required age, lives at a stated address, or holds a professional qualification.

The credential can be stored in a compatible digital wallet and presented to a business or public service when requested.

The timing of Authologic’s registration coincides with Europe’s shift from digital identity wallet pilots to public deployments.

EU member states are expected to provide at least one certified wallet by the end of 2026.

“Electronic attestations and EUDI Wallets will soon become a core part of how identity works across Europe,” says Sygitowicz.

Article Topics

Authologic | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Poland | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) | reusable digital ID